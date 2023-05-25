Otis Worldwide: Otis Recognized as One of 'America's Climate Leaders': USA Today

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company, today joined a prestigious list of companies recognized as one of 'America's Climate Leaders' by USA Today.

The honor went to companies across the United States that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions (Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions) intensity between 2019 and 2021, in relation to revenue. Otis has a goal to achieve a 50% reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

"This recognition validates the tireless commitment of our colleagues around the world who strive to make Otis a leader in sustainability year after year," said Otis Vice President of Environmental, Health, and Safety Kevin Dix. "We're inspired to do all we can to lead by example, limit carbon emissions, and help safeguard and preserve the communities where we live and work."

The year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (Compound Annual Reduction Rate) was calculated for all companies meeting the inclusion criteria. The companies with the highest CARR were named as one of America's Climate Leaders 2023.

Otis was also recently named among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. To read more about the company's commitment to sustainability, please review Otis' Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Otis Worldwide on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Otis Worldwide

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/otis-worldwide

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Otis Worldwide

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/757388/Otis-Recognized-as-One-of-Americas-Climate-Leaders-USA-Today