Skys the Limit: SkysTheLimit.org Empowers 50,000+ Underrepresented Entrepreneurs and Mentors: Make a Difference This Small Business Month!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 In honor of Small Business Month, SkysTheLimit.org ("Sky's the Limit") is shining a spotlight on the incredible potential of emerging entrepreneurs and offering a range of opportunities to support small businesses.

With over 11 million aspiring global majority entrepreneurs still lacking the role models, resources, and support they need to succeed, Sky's the Limit stands as a beacon of hope this month providing the necessary tools and guidance for underrepresented entrepreneurs to launch their ventures and thrive.

"The majority of entrepreneurs on Sky's the Limit are in the idea stage of their businesses," said Bo Ghirardelli, Co-Founder and CEO. "There are few organizations that support entrepreneurs that early in their journey. Transitioning from that early stage to the successful launch of a business requires unwavering dedication. That's why we are so proud to partner with some of the top companies and best professionals in the world to offer mentorship, education, and funding to help entrepreneurs chase their business dreams."

This Small Business Month, Sky's the Limit takes pride in celebrating the accomplishments of the thousands of entrepreneurs who have tapped into the nonprofit's services to help advance their businesses, and the mentors who provided guidance and encouragement along the way.

"Through the advice and support provided I have a new pricing strategy in place that has the potential to 3X my revenue this year," said Krystal Speed, Founder of HR Strategist.

"Both my mentors were amazing at sharing ideas and talking me through any ideas that I had. Because of their help, I was able to build my confidence and try different product ideas to truly get my brand seen," said Erin Logan, Founder of W&W Galleria.

Read more about Krystal, Erin, and dozens of other inspirational entrepreneurs through the stories and transformative experiences they've shared here.

Through one-on-one virtual sessions on the Sky's the Limit platform, traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs - typically those who identify as LGBTQI+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds - connect with mentors to overcome business challenges.

Membership is completely free and is available at SkysTheLimit.org. To make it easier for mentors and entrepreneurs to grow together, the organization also offers free mentoring and project guides for mentors and entrepreneurs. Monthly startup grant opportunities are also available to entrepreneurs.

For more information about how to get your company involved in mentoring, please visit https://www.skysthelimit.org/partnerships.

About SkysTheLimit.org: SkysTheLimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship milestone training and tracking, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Sky's the Limit Emerging Entrepreneurs

