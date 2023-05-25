Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Horror-Crash bei dieser Aktie! Aber könnte dies nicht DIE Chance sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
25.05.23
16:05 Uhr
12,365 Euro
-0,155
-1,24 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,32512,46022:59
12,33012,45022:00
ACCESSWIRE
25.05.2023 | 22:26
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial and ONE SMART SPRAY Announce Integration of Precision Spraying Solution

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / CNH Industrial and ONE SMART SPRAY, a joint venture between Bosch and BASF, have signed a collaboration agreement to integrate the latter's advanced spraying system within CNH Industrial's agricultural brand product portfolios. The system's integration will be led by the Raven team and will be commercially available via the global Case IH and New Holland Agriculture brands.

The ONE SMART SPRAY integration is an important solution that will fast track the further enhancement of CNH Industrial's precision and automated spraying capabilities. It will do so through multiple cameras installed on a sprayer's boom. This will provide customers with green-on-green (plant on plant) and green-on-brown (plant on soil) weed detection and selective spraying.

Precision is combined with digital tools and agronomic insights that are accessible via mobile devices to provide in-depth weed maps, track input and cost savings in real time and generate automated reports and data. These deliver farmers clean fields while maximizing herbicide savings, operational efficiency and sustainability. The system also allows farmers to set up their desired spraying operations both in day and night conditions to expand their operating windows.

The collaboration with ONE SMART SPRAY is the latest development in CNH Industrial's AgTech product offering, which will continue to support the world's farmers to farm more efficiently and sustainably.

CNH Industrial, Thursday, May 25, 2023, Press release picture

CNH Industrial and ONE SMART SPRAY announce integration of precision spraying solution

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757405/CNH-Industrial-and-ONE-SMART-SPRAY-Announce-Integration-of-Precision-Spraying-Solution

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.