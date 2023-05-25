The Chemours Company: Chemours' Corpus Christi Site Establishes ChemFEST Partnership With Ingleside Independent School District

INGLESIDE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / The Chemours Company ("Chemours") (NYSE:CC), a global chemistry company, and Ingleside Independent School District (Ingleside ISD) announced a partnership through the company's Chemours Future of Engineering, Science, Trades, and Technology (ChemFEST) program, to promote early engagement in STEM education in the Ingleside community.

The ChemFEST school partnership program is a company-wide effort designed to champion change toward a more diverse science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) workforce. Through ChemFEST, Chemours is investing in middle schools in its footprint communities worldwide to ensure that younger students are exposed to STEM education early on. This is critical as research shows that proficiency and interest in STEM are most influential when initiated before students reach high school and begin choosing their courses. There will be more than 800,000 job openings in STEM-related fields over the next 20 years.

Ingleside ISD is a public school district based in Ingleside, Texas. In addition to Ingleside, the district serves the city of Ingleside on the Bay. Leon Taylor Middle School is the district's only middle school and the center of the ChemFEST Partnership.

The ChemFEST school partnership model allows for customization to meet the needs of each partner school and the local community. In Ingleside, the partnership will support the Leon Taylor Middle School STEM curriculum for grades 6-8. All middle school students will benefit from the curriculum as it will be used to prepare students for the revised Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills exam and provide continuous professional development for staff members. Additionally, the partnership will allow Chemours employees to engage with students throughout the year, including STEM showcases, after-school events, mentorship programs, science fairs, and more.

On Tuesday, May 9, representatives from the Corpus Christi Chemours site presented a check to the Ingleside ISD School Board. During the meeting, Chemours Corpus Christi Site Manager Mark Reyes stated, "This ChemFEST partnership with Ingleside ISD includes a grant of $85k over the next three years. This initial investment will enhance STEM and science programs for all middle school students. We hope to make similar investments throughout the district that impact all Ingleside students to provide more exposure to STEM education and career opportunities to help build a more vibrant community."

"We are thrilled to partner with Chemours, as they are a company dedicated to sustainable chemistry, innovation, and developing future leaders in the Coastal Bend. This partnership will provide students with a unique opportunity to learn about the exciting world of STEM and the critical role that robotics plays in shaping our future," says Ingleside ISD Superintendent Troy Mircovich. "By engaging with industry professionals and participating in hands-on activities, students will develop the skills and knowledge they need to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. This collaboration is a powerful example of how public-private partnerships can create new pathways to success for young people and drive innovation in our communities."

"All ChemFEST programs include multi-year financial support as part of Chemours' Corporate Responsibility Commitment goal to invest $50 million to create and sustain vibrant communities. The time, talent, financial resources, and expertise of Chemours and its employees will be used to help meet each school's needs with the goal of engaging and inspiring the next generation of STEM professionals. To learn more about Chemours' ChemFEST school partnership program, visit www.chemours.com/chemfest.

Ingleside ISD School Board Members, Superintendent of Schools, and Leon Taylor Middle School Principal pictured with Chemours Representatives during Ingleside ISD School Board Meeting

