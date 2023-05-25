Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) ("Bright Mountain" or the "Company"), a global holding company with current investments in digital publishing, advertising technology, consumer insights, and creative media services, today announced that Matt Drinkwater, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the June 1st Investor Summit.



Event: June 1st Investor Summit

Presentation: June 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST

Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gYKYWlECTsib3Qx2Q7lPvA

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) unites a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services under one roof-fused together by data-driven insights. Bright Mountain Media's brands include Big Village Insights, Big Village Agency, Wild Sky Media, and BrightStream. For more Information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

For further information:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ North America

561-489-5315

BMTM@mzgroup.us

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring micro-cap companies and institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com

