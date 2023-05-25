Premier Sotheby's International Realty: Robyn Gunn of Sotheby's International Realty's Listing "Tre Sorelle" Featured in Haute Living and Recognized as a Tuscan Architectural Masterpiece In Tierra Verde, Florida

TIERRA VERDE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Nestled in the tranquil and scenic landscapes of Tierra Verde, Florida, lies an extraordinary property that harmoniously blends contemporary elegance and serenity. Recently featured in luxury magazine, Haute Living , Tre Sorelle is a stunning Tuscan farmhouse that offers a haven of luxurious indulgence, unparalleled beauty, and absolute privacy. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, every aspect of this remarkable home - from its awe-inspiring design to its unparalleled construction - exudes exceptional quality and craftsmanship. This is the ultimate luxury retreat, where modern sophistication meets serene seclusion.

The idea of Tre Sorelle began with the purchase of lot 24 on Oceanview Drive by the current owner in 1997. It is one of the largest lots on the street and provides both privacy and protection. After much persuasion, Albert Alfonso, a brilliant architect, agreed to work on this project under one condition. He would take on the project only if the owner was committed to building an authentic Tuscan farmhouse.

To make this project a reality, both the owner and architect traveled to Tuscany twice to research and take hundreds of photographs of buildings throughout the countryside. They visited scores of houses and toured many to get an idea of what they wanted. They took photos of roofs, roof lines, doors (interior, exterior, barn), windows, shutters, stone, stonework, landscaping, and fire pits to get real reference information to drive every detail of the design.

On the plane ride back to Tampa, they sat together and imagined the home they now call Tre Sorelle. Without a single architectural drawing, Albert Alfonso painted the building almost exactly as it exists today. The same watercolor painting is still sitting on its tiny easel in the family room of Tre Sorelle, as it has been since the house was finished two decades ago.

Constructed to withstand the tests of Mother Nature, Tre Sorelle features massive spread footings, a concrete block structure from foundation to roof line, and fortified exterior walls featuring an additional 10 to 12-inch layer of limestone quarried and shipped from Barletta-Andria-Trani, Italy. The authentic Ludowici Italian terracotta roof tiles come with a 75-year warranty, while the hurricane-impact windows and doors are supplied by the world's pre-eminent manufacturers like Tischler und Sohn and Hope's Windows.

Encompassing over 12,000 square feet of luxury living, the home boasts seven bedrooms, eight full baths, three half baths, a library, two offices, an elevator, a wine cellar, a gym, and a four-plus-car garage. The interior showcases soaring ceilings, impressive Douglas Fir beam and plank work, and solid mahogany doors. A stunning, cool honey-colored pink-veined Corton limestone spiral staircase unites the three levels of the home, adding an air of French elegance from the Burgundy region.

The main level offers an open floor plan with a living room, gourmet kitchen, casual and formal dining areas, two offices, and a guest suite. The upper level features six en-suite bedrooms and a sun-filled library, while the lower level houses additional storage rooms, a wine cellar, and a gym.

Outside, a tranquil oasis welcomes fun and relaxation. Tre Sorelle has expansive covered lounging and dining areas, a fire pit surrounded by a moat, and a geothermal-heated pool. Ideally located close to the downtown of St. Petersburg and Gulf beaches, Tre Sorelle is less than 30 minutes from Tampa International Airport, offering the perfect balance between peace and serenity and the conveniences of modern living.

In a sea of homes that simply mimic the Tuscan style, Tre Sorelle stands out as a rare gem that remains true to the architectural heritage of Tuscany. The level of authenticity and dedication invested in this property is unparalleled, and it is evident in every detail of its design and construction. With the exorbitant cost and logistical challenges involved in building a property of this caliber today, Tre Sorelle truly represents a one-of-a-kind luxury that is sure to captivate and inspire all who experience it.

About Robyn Gunn:

With a wealth of experience spanning four continents, Robyn Gunn is a distinguished real estate agent with a proven track record of marketing and selling luxury properties in Tampa Bay and beyond. As the top individual agent for Premier Sotheby's Tampa Bay area, her global perspective sets her apart from other real estate professionals.

Originally from Australia, Robyn's professional background includes successful tenures in human resource management and co-owning two businesses. Her collaboration with The Royal Bank of Canada has allowed her to offer valuable insights as a guest speaker on Florida's real estate market and help buyers understand current conditions.

Robyn's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in her exceptional focus on anticipating client needs, fostering strong relationships, and delivering exceptional services that consistently exceed expectations. With her wealth of knowledge and responsiveness, Robyn Gunn is a true standout in the world of luxury real estate. Her unparalleled achievements in high-value sales for luxury and second homes are a testament to her expertise.

