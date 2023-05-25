Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - Vertical Peak Holdings Inc. (CSE: MJMJ) (formerly High Fusion Inc.) ("Vertical Peak" or the "Corporation") and Neural Therapeutics Inc. ("Neural"), are pleased to announce closing of the previously announced proposed spin-out of Neural through a plan of arrangement under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the "Plan of Arrangement"), pursuant to the amended and restated arrangement agreement dated February 24, 2023 ("Arrangement Agreement").

John Durfy, Director of Vertical Peak and Chairman of Neural commented: "On behalf of Vertical Peak I would like to thank the team for their hard work to complete the spin-out of Neural Therapeutics. Each of Vertical Peak and Neural will continue to operate as separate public companies focused on growth in their respective sectors, allowing them to better match investor interest with their core value propositions. The transaction also provides Vertical Peak and Vertical Peak shareholders an opportunity to realize additional value as Neural continues to execute its business plan."

Ian Campbell, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Neural commented: "On behalf of Neural, I would like to thank Vertical Peak's leadership team for their support in completing the transaction. We extend our welcome to the new shareholders on our cap table and look forward to showcasing our plans as Neural continues to achieve new milestones."

Closing of the Plan of Arrangement

As described in the Corporation's press release dated May 17, 2023, the record date of the Plan of Arrangement was set at May 19, 2023 ("Record Date").

On May 23, 2023, being the effective date ("Effective Date") for the Plan of Arrangement, Vertical Peak shareholders ("Vertical Peak Shareholders"), that were holders of Vertical Peak shares on the Record Date have received their pro rata portion of the common shares in the capital of Neural ("Neural Shares"). On the Effective Date, each Vertical Peak Shareholder who was a holder of subordinate voting shares of Vertical Peak ("Vertical Peak SVS") on the Record Date received 0.013884682 of a Neural Share for each Vertical Peak SVS held by such holder, and each Vertical Peak shareholder who was a holder of multiple voting shares of Vertical Peak ("Vertical Peak MVS") on the Record Date received 0.13884682 of a Neural Share for each Vertical Peak MVS held by such holder as at the Record Date. New CUSIP and ISIN numbers for Vertical Peak SVS following the completion of the Plan of Arrangement are 92539W106 and CA92539W1068 respectively. New CUSIP and ISIN numbers for Vertical Peak MVS following the completion of the Plan of Arrangement are 92539W205 and CA92539W2058 respectively.

Vertical Peak Shareholders who were holders of Vertical Peak SVS and Vertical Peak MVS as of the Record Date will receive either a direct registration statement advice or a physical share certificate reflecting their ownership of the Neural Shares, or their brokerage account will be credited with the shares through the CDS system. No additional action is required by Vertical Peak Shareholders in order to receive Neural Shares in connection with the Plan of Arrangement, and these securities will be mailed out or delivered electronically to the respective Vertical Peak shareholders on or about May 26, 2023. The CUSIP and ISIN numbers for Neural Shares are 64134N203 and CA64134N2032 respectively.

It is intended that Neural will apply to list the Neural Shares on a Canadian stock exchange (the "Exchange") in the near future. The listing of Neural Shares is subject to meeting all the conditions for listing established by the Exchange and acceptance by the Exchange. There is no assurance that Neural will be able to obtain requisite approvals required to list on an Exchange, including without limitation securing sufficient financing to satisfy the minimum listing requirements of the Exchange. An investment in securities of Neural or Vertical Peak shall be considered highly speculative and anyone considering purchasing such securities should consult their financial advisors and review the "Risk Factors" section of the management information circular ("Circular") of Vertical Peak dated March 15, 2023 prepared in connection with the Plan of Arrangement and the annual and special meeting of Vertical Peak's shareholders held on May 1, 2023. The Circular is available on Vertical Peak's website and its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Neural issued 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants ("Neural VP Warrant") to Vertical Peak. Each Neural VP Warrant is exercisable into one Neural Share at a price of $1.00 per Neural Share for a period ending 36 months from the Effective Date.

Early Warning Disclosure

As a result of the Plan of Arrangement, 4,714,677 Neural Shares previously held by Vertical Peak were distributed to holders of Vertical Peak SVS and Vertical Peak MVS. Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, on closing of the Plan of Arrangement, Neural issued to Vertical Peak 2,000,000 Neural VP Warrants. Following completion of the Plan of Arrangement, Vertical Peak will own 5,413,334 Neural Shares and 2,000,000 Neural VP Warrants, which represents approximately 13.67% of all issued and outstanding Neural Shares on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 17.88% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of Neural VP Warrants, but without taking into account any other future share issuances by Neural.

As a result of the Plan of Arrangement, John Durfy, Chairman of Neural and a Director of Vertical Peak received 109,217 Neural Shares and an additional 123,417 Neural Shares were received by Humber Capital Advisors Inc. ("HCA"), a company controlled by Mr. Durfy. Prior to the Plan of Arrangement, HCA held 4,233,333 Neural Shares, which represents 10.73% of the issued and outstanding Neural Shares. Following the Completion of the Plan of Arrangement, HCA and Mr. Durfy collectively held 4,465,967 Neural Shares, representing approximately 11.32% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Neural, not taking into consideration any future issuances by Neural.

As a result of the Plan of Arrangement, Robert Wilson, the former CFO of Vertical Peak and Neural, received 2,318 Neural Shares and an additional 129,145 Neural Shares were received by EWC Corporation ("EWC"), a company controlled by Mr. Wilson. Prior to the Plan of Arrangement, EWC and Mr. Wilson held an aggregate of 3,579,999 Neural Shares, 66,667 common share purchase warrants exercisable into Neural Shares at a price of $0.10 per Neural Share, and has an entitlement ("RSU Grant Entitlement") to receive restricted share units of Neural ("Neural RSUs") that would result in a grant of 366,667 Neural RSUs, together representing approximately 9.07% of the issued and outstanding Neural Shares on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 10.06% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of Neural Seed Warrants, and grant and exercise of Neural RSUs pursuant to RSU Grant Entitlement, but without taking into account any other future share issuances by Neural. Following completion of the Plan of Arrangement, EWC and Mr. Wilson will own an aggregate of 3,711,469 Neural Shares, 66,667 Neural Seed Warrants and continue to have an RSU Grant Entitlement that would result in a grant of 366,667 Neural RSUs, representing approximately 9.40% of the issued and outstanding Neural Shares on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 10.39% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of Neural Seed Warrants, and grant and exercise of Neural RSUs pursuant to RSU Grant Entitlement, but without taking into account any other future share issuances by Neural.

A copy of the Early Warning Report for each of HCA, Mr. Durfy, Vertical Peak, EWC and Mr. Wilson will appear on Neural's SEDAR profile and may also be obtained by calling (888) 262-4645.

About Vertical Peak Holdings Inc.

Vertical Peak Holdings Inc. is focused on developing and manufacturing branded products in the cannabis industry with a specific focus on flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. Vertical Peak operates and controls licenses in California, which include manufacturing, retail and cultivation operations in California. Vertical Peak's main portfolio includes the OutCo and Thrive brands that it has acquired in 2021 pursuant to the acquisition of business of OutCo.

For updates on the Vertical Peak's activities and highlights of the Vertical's press releases and other media coverage, please visit www.high-fusion.com.

About Neural Therapeutics Inc.

Neural is a drug-discovery company focusing on plant-based active substances with the goal of delivering beneficial, over-the-counter dietary supplements and psychedelic-based therapeutic medicines to treat serious mental ailments where no significant treatment is available today. Neural's key ingredient is mescaline derived from sustainable legal and cultivated sources, including the San Pedro cactus.

For further information, please contact:

Vertical Peak Holdings Inc.

Bill Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer and Director

(888) 262-4645

bgillespie@nutritionalhigh.com

Neural Therapeutics Inc.

Marc Lakmaaker, Investor Relations

T: +1.647.289.6640

E: mlakmaaker@gmail.com

