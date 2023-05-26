New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - Force Business System, a business community that helps owners of small, medium, and large businesses from Eastern Europe to develop and scale businesses in the US, has announced that the 2023 Grand Business Event will be held in New York City.

The event will take place from May 26-28 at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square. Normally held bi-annually, the upcoming GBE meeting will consist of over 300 entrepreneurs with a total business capitalization of $70 billion+.

More than 20 influential businessmen and experts in various US and Eastern European fields will speak at GBE'23, with topics ranging from cryptocurrency and investments to e-commerce and industry. Among the speakers are Keith Ferrazzi, an American entrepreneur, author of the bestseller Never Eat Alone , and CEO of the international consulting company Ferrazzi Greenlight; and Peter Mebert, a serial entrepreneur and international expert on organizational and personal transformation.

GBE'23 is being organized by Igor and Daria Lon, the founders of Force Business System. "GBE is the largest gathering of Eastern European entrepreneurs in the US," states Igor Lon. "Every year since 2022, several hundred businessmen and over two dozen influential speakers participate. The goal of the project is to help entrepreneurs find like-minded people, such as partners and investors, to expand their business in a new country."

Presenters and speakers at GBE'23 will include prominent American businessmen as well as businessmen who started their careers in Eastern Europe before launching businesses in the US. "Stories like theirs are growing more common," says Lon. "Many entrepreneurs from Eastern Europe continue to work in the United States in their usual niche, but there are also those who start a business from scratch."

He adds that GBE'23 aims to inform and encourage entrepreneurs on each step of this journey. The number of entrepreneurs migrating to the United States is steadily increasing due to both the growth of the high-tech industry and global politics. According to statistics, 15% more niche specialists emigrated to America between 1995-2020 than to any European country.

In addition, according to New American Economy, immigrant entrepreneurs are an important part of American economic development. "Nearly one out of every two of the most prominent US companies is founded by immigrants or their children," Lon points out. "Among these entrepreneurs are many notable Eastern Europeans. The personal ambitions of these great immigrants and businessmen led to the success of American business."

The goal of GBE'23 is to help Eastern European entrepreneurs start off on the right foot in order to ensure the future prosperity of their businesses. "The lack of information about drafting contracts, paying taxes and much more lead to mistakes," says Lon. "That is why now, more than ever, it is important to help aspiring entrepreneurs quickly launch and develop a business, as well as find partners."

GBE'23 will focus on building community among participants, encouraging networking and creating new connections and friendships. "At GBE we not only showcase knowledge, but also create a special friendly atmosphere," Lon explains. "This includes joint yoga, jogging, boat trips, and other activities that unite participants. They get useful contacts, establish connections, find partners, and grow as individuals and businessmen. This is how GBE changes people's lives."

This community growth is especially important due to the growing number of entrepreneurs who have recently moved to the United States due to the military actions in Ukraine. "These entrepreneurs need assistance and support," Daria Lon emphasizes. "With our help, they find not only business partners, but also friends. This is extremely important in such a difficult time for Ukraine."

The main topics of the presentations at GBE'23 will include the use of artificial intelligence technologies in business, the scaling of business in services, trade and production, methods for attracting investments, and current trends in the field of cryptocurrency as well as blockchain and NFT.

About Force Business System

Force Business System is a business community that helps aspiring entrepreneurs from Eastern Europe to develop and scale businesses in the US.

Website: https://force-us.com

Event website: https://force-gbe.com

Contact Igor Lon at +16462443711

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167592