Holcim today announces the successful completion of its share buyback program initiated on 14 November 2022. Through this program, Holcim repurchased 36,804,453 shares on a second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange. This is equivalent to 6.0% of its share capital, for a total amount of CHF 2 billion at an average purchase price of CHF 54.3 per share.
Cancellation of the repurchased shares was approved by the Annual General Meeting held on 4 May 2023. As a result, the share capital of Holcim Ltd will be reduced to CHF 1,158,249,212 and divided into 579,124,606 shares on 1 June 2023.
