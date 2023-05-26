DJ Cerus Markets Announces 400:1 Leverage Update

Chainwire Cerus Markets Announces 400:1 Leverage Update 26-May-2023 / 06:01 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Labuan, Malaysia, May 25th, 2023, Chainwire

Cerus Markets is thrilled to announce an exciting update to its leverage options for non-crypto instruments. Effective immediately, Cerus Markets clients can enjoy leverage of up to 400:1 for Forex, Commodities, Indices, and Single Stocks trading.

This increase in leverage options allows traders to make the most of their investments, providing greater market exposure and the potential for higher returns. By offering increased leverage options for non-crypto instruments, Cerus Markets aims to provide clients with even more opportunities to capitalize on market movements.

At Cerus Markets, the company prides itself on its commitment to providing clients with the best possible trading experience. This update is just one example of the company's dedication to ensuring that clients have access to the best tools and trading conditions.

About Cerus Markets

Established in 2022, Cerus Markets Limited is a multi-asset broker authorized and regulated by the Labuan Financial Service Authority, Malaysia. With a focus on innovation, Cerus offers unique crypto derivative products that allow clients to trade over 200 instruments paired with cryptocurrencies. Alongside crypto derivatives, Cerus provides trading opportunities in FX, Commodities, Indices, and Single Stocks.

Cerus Markets believes in empowering traders of all levels with easy and affordable access to the market. The trading platform stands out from traditional brokers by not charging entry fees and allowing trading of a wide range of digital assets starting from just USD50, with leverage up to 400:1.

Moreover, traders can benefit from a 100% deposit matching bonus, doubling the amount of their first deposit and further enhancing their trading experience.

Visit cerusmarkets.com to learn more about Cerus Markets and its offerings. Instagram l Twitter l Telegram Contact

Marketing Director at Cerus Markets Veronica Imasheva marketing@cerusmarkets.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1642475 26-May-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=d69cdb28141f6a1606e9817c90029743

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1642475&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2023 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)