Atos International: US Court of Appeals issues a favorable decision for Atos in TriZetto litigation

Paris, France - May 26, 2023- On May 25, 2023, the United States Second Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a decision by the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, as part of Syntel's ongoing litigation with Cognizant and its subsidiary TriZetto, finding Syntel, now part of Atos, liable for damages due to Syntel's alleged trade secret misappropriation and copyright infringement. The case began in 2015, before Syntel's acquisition by Atos in 2018.

In its decision, the Second Circuit held that the use of the avoided development costs methodology, underlying the initial $570m damages, was contrary to the law. The Second Circuit remanded the case to the District Court for further consideration if any amount of damages are still appropriate.

Atos maintains its assessment, as previously communicated, that the maximum amount of damages legally available to TriZetto is approximately $8.5m.

This favorable decision considerably removes uncertainty for Atos and its stakeholders.

