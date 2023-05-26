In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.Cell prices slipped for a third consecutive week as a result of persistent upstream price reductions. On May 23, OPIS assessed the market's mainstream options, Mono M10 cells at $0.1228 per W and Mono G12 cells at $0.1262/W. Prices of both cell sizes sustained an average 4% drop week on week. Prices of Mono G1 and M6 cells remain unchanged on-week at $0.1529/W and $0.1316/W respectively; very few transactions around Mono G1 and M6 cells have been reported ...

