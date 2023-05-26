A new study by the University of Hohenheim shows that shading from PV systems can improve agricultural yields, especially in dry periods, but additional research is needed.From pv magazine Germany Agrivoltaics can mitigate the effects of drought on plant-based food production, according to a new study. While shading often reduces crop yields when there is sufficient water, it can actually lead to increased yields during dry phases, as plants benefit from less evaporation, according to "How to reconcile renewable energy and agricultural production in a drying world," which was recently published ...

