In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, presents the solar irradiance data it collected for North America since early May. The province of Alberta saw close to 100 wildfires raging from the beginning of the month and solar asset operators throughout the impacted regions can expect reduced efficiency from both the irradiance impacts and increased panel soiling.Fire season for North America started early this year after record high temperatures dominated the Pacific North West in early May. Temperatures were recorded as high as 31 C at 60° latitudes, close to 35 C in British ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...