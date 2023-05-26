Local communities in Germany have the opportunity to operate ground-mounted PV systems via simplified contracts for existing systems or contracts for new, repowered systems.From pv magazine Germany Since the approval of Germany's 2021 renewable energy law (EEG), solar park operators have been allowed to offer local municipalities a financial share in the kilowatt-hours fed into the grid. The recently amended EEG 2023 extends this opportunity to new and existing systems. Free sample contracts at www.sonne-sammeln.de/mustervertrag provide legal clarity on how this option can be regulated. The contracts ...

