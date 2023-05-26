Anzeige
Freitag, 26.05.2023

WKN: A2QG67 | ISIN: DK0061412855 | Ticker-Symbol: HCE
Frankfurt
26.05.23
08:47 Uhr
7,870 Euro
-0,080
-1,01 %
GlobeNewswire
26.05.2023 | 09:10
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: HusCompagniet A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of HusCompagniet A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect
as per 30 May 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0061412855            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         HusCompagniet           
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 18,210,000 shares (DKK 91,050,000) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        3,500,000 shares (DKK 17,500,000) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  21,710,000 shares (DKK 108,550,000)
----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 59               
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 5               
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      HUSCO               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID      207079               
----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
