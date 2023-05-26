Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: HusCompagniet A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of HusCompagniet A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 30 May 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061412855 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: HusCompagniet ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 18,210,000 shares (DKK 91,050,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,500,000 shares (DKK 17,500,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 21,710,000 shares (DKK 108,550,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 59 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 5 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HUSCO ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 207079 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66