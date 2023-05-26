Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Heute einmalige Kurschance bei Brancheninnovator mit Support von Bill Gates und US-Regierung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 875284 | ISIN: US0625401098 | Ticker-Symbol: PIV
Frankfurt
26.05.23
08:02 Uhr
36,400 Euro
-0,200
-0,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,00039,00010:27
PR Newswire
26.05.2023 | 00:05
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: Knife River Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Bank of Hawaii to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knife River Corp. (NYSE: KNF) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, June 1 following its spin-off from S&P MidCap 400 constituent MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU). Effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, June 2, S&P MidCap 400 constituent Bank of Hawaii Corp. (NYSE:BOH) will replace HomeStreet Inc. (NASD:HMST) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Post spin-off, parent company MDU Resources Group will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. Bank of Hawaii and HomeStreet are no longer representative of the mid and small-cap market spaces, respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 1, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Knife River

KNF

Materials

June 2, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Bank of Hawaii

BOH

Financials

June 2, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Bank of Hawaii

BOH

Financials

June 2, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

HomeStreet

HMST

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.