BOLINGBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced financial results for the thirteen-week period ("first quarter") ended April 29, 2023.

13 Weeks Ended April 29, April 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 Net sales $ 2,634.3 $ 2,345.9 Comparable sales 9.3% 18.0% Gross profit (as a percentage of net sales) 40.0% 40.1% Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 612.1 $ 501.0 Operating income (as a percentage of net sales) 16.8% 18.7% Diluted earnings per share $ 6.88 $ 6.30 New store openings, net 4 10

"The year is off to a positive start as the Ulta Beauty team delivered revenue, operating margin, and diluted EPS consistent with our internal expectations. Store traffic remained healthy, member growth showed continued strength, we delivered growth across key categories, and we strengthened engagement with the Ulta Beauty brand," said Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer. "While we expect the operating environment to continue evolving, we remain confident in the resilience of the beauty category and in our ability to drive share and profitable growth with our proven business model, a diverse, best-in-class assortment, an industry-leading loyalty program, and our world-class team."

For the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Net sales increased 12.3% to $2.6 billion compared to $2.3 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 due to increased comparable sales, strong new store performance, and growth in other revenue compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Comparable sales (sales for stores open at least 14 months and e-commerce sales) increased 9.3% compared to an increase of 18.0% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by an 11.0% increase in transactions and a 1.5% decrease in average ticket.

Gross profit increased 12.1% to $1.1 billion compared to $941.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit decreased to 40.0% compared to 40.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, primarily due to higher inventory shrink, lower merchandise margins, higher supply chain costs, and deleverage of salon expenses, partially offset by strong growth in other revenue and leverage of store fixed costs.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased 22.2% to $612.1 million compared to $501.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses increased to 23.2% compared to 21.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, primarily due to deleverage of store payroll and benefits, deleverage of corporate overhead due to strategic investments, and deleverage of marketing expenses, partially offset by leverage of incentive compensation and store expenses.

Operating income increased 1.0% to $442.1 million, or 16.8% of net sales, compared to $437.7 million, or 18.7% of net sales, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Interest income, net increased to $7.3 million compared to interest expense, net of $0.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, due to higher average interest rates and higher average cash balances during the quarter.

Tax rate decreased to 22.8% compared to 24.2% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, primarily due to benefits from income tax accounting for stock-based compensation.

Net income increased 4.7% to $347.1 million compared to $331.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Diluted earnings per share increased 9.2% to $6.88, including a $0.14 benefit due to income tax accounting for stock-based compensation, compared to $6.30, including a $0.02 benefit due to income tax accounting for stock-based compensation, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $636.4 million.

Merchandise inventories, net at the end of first quarter of fiscal 2023 increased to $1.75 billion compared to $1.57 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase is due to inventory to support higher demand, product cost increases, 41 net new stores, new brand launches, and brand expansions.

Share Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company repurchased 541,108 shares of its common stock at a cost of $285.8 million, including excise tax. As of April 29, 2023, $816.5 million remained available under the $2.0 billion share repurchase program announced in March 2022.

Store Update

Real estate activity in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 included five new stores located in Boulder, CO; Denton, TX; Seattle, WA; Surprise, AZ; and Warrensville Heights, OH. In addition, the Company closed one store, relocated one store, and remodeled two stores.

At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023 the Company operated 1,359 stores totaling 14.2 million square feet.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The Company has updated its outlook for fiscal 2023.

Prior FY23 Outlook Updated FY23 Outlook Net sales $10.95 billion to $11.05 billion $11.0 billion to $11.1 billion Comparable sales 4% to 5% no change New stores, net 25-30 no change Remodel and relocation projects 20-30 no change Operating margin 14.7% to 15.0% 14.5% to 14.8% Diluted earnings per share $24.70 to $25.40 no change Share repurchases approximately $900 million no change Interest income approximately $17 million Effective tax rate approximately 24.6% approximately 23.9% Capital expenditures $400 million to $475 million no change Depreciation and amortization expense $245 million to $250 million no change

Conference Call Information

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest specialty U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty - bringing together All Things Beauty, All in One Place®. Today, Ulta Beauty operates 1,359 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "targets," "strategies" or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon the company's historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the company or any other person that the future plans, estimates, targets, strategies or expectations contemplated by the company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation:

macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates and recessionary concerns, as well as ongoing labor pressures, transportation and shipping cost pressures, and the COVID-19 pandemic, have had, and may continue to have, a negative impact on our business, financial condition, profitability, and cash flows (including future uncertain impacts);

changes in the overall level of consumer spending and volatility in the economy, including as a result of the macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical events;

our ability to sustain our growth plans and successfully implement our long-range strategic and financial plan;

the ability to execute our operational excellence priorities, including continuous improvement, Project SOAR (our replacement enterprise resource planning platform), and supply chain optimization;

our ability to gauge beauty trends and react to changing consumer preferences in a timely manner;

the possibility that we may be unable to compete effectively in our highly competitive markets;

the possibility of significant interruptions in the operations of our distribution centers, fast fulfillment centers, and market fulfillment centers;

the possibility that cybersecurity or information security breaches and other disruptions could compromise our information or result in the unauthorized disclosure of confidential information;

the possibility of material disruptions to our information systems, including our Ulta.com website and mobile applications;

the failure to maintain satisfactory compliance with applicable privacy and data protection laws and regulations;

changes in the good relationships we have with our brand partners and/or our ability to continue to offer permanent or temporary exclusive products of our brand partners;

changes in the wholesale cost of our products and/or interruptions at our brand partners' or third-party vendors' operations;

future epidemics, pandemics or natural disasters could negatively impact sales;

the possibility that new store openings and existing locations may be impacted by developer or co-tenant issues;

our ability to attract and retain key executive personnel;

the impact of climate change on our business operations and/or supply chain;

our ability to successfully execute our common stock repurchase program or implement future common stock repurchase programs;

a decline in operating results may lead to asset impairment and store closure charges; and

other risk factors detailed in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including risk factors contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023, as such may be amended or supplemented in its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The company's filings with the SEC are available at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Exhibit 1 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) 13 Weeks Ended April 29, April 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 2,634,263 100.0 % $ 2,345,901 100.0 % Cost of sales 1,579,406 60.0 % 1,404,875 59.9 % Gross profit 1,054,857 40.0 % 941,026 40.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 612,129 23.2 % 500,970 21.4 % Pre-opening expenses 658 0.0 % 2,348 0.1 % Operating income 442,070 16.8 % 437,708 18.7 % Interest (income) expense, net (7,348 ) (0.3 %) 401 0.0 % Income before income taxes 449,418 17.1 % 437,307 18.6 % Income tax expense 102,367 3.9 % 105,912 4.5 % Net income $ 347,051 13.2 % $ 331,395 14.1 % Net income per common share: Basic $ 6.92 $ 6.34 Diluted $ 6.88 $ 6.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 50,153 52,250 Diluted 50,469 52,582

Exhibit 2 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) April 29, January 28, April 30, 2023 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 636,449 $ 737,877 $ 654,486 Receivables, net 190,282 199,422 192,754 Merchandise inventories, net 1,751,235 1,603,451 1,570,552 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 108,014 130,246 114,075 Prepaid income taxes - 38,308 - Total current assets 2,685,980 2,709,304 2,531,867 Property and equipment, net 1,019,978 1,009,273 909,543 Operating lease assets 1,559,560 1,561,263 1,488,040 Goodwill 10,870 10,870 10,870 Other intangible assets, net 1,015 1,312 1,307 Deferred compensation plan assets 37,002 35,382 35,978 Other long-term assets 61,314 43,007 34,431 Total assets $ 5,375,719 $ 5,370,411 $ 5,012,036 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 621,272 $ 559,527 $ 585,500 Accrued liabilities 308,583 444,278 305,000 Deferred revenue 357,217 394,677 324,694 Current operating lease liabilities 288,133 283,293 276,440 Accrued income taxes 58,695 - 108,113 Total current liabilities 1,633,900 1,681,775 1,599,747 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,610,256 1,619,883 1,568,356 Deferred income taxes 57,490 55,346 40,702 Other long-term liabilities 56,005 53,596 57,611 Total liabilities 3,357,651 3,410,600 3,266,416 Commitments and contingencies Total stockholders' equity 2,018,068 1,959,811 1,745,620 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,375,719 $ 5,370,411 $ 5,012,036

Exhibit 3 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) 13 Weeks Ended April 29, April 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 347,051 $ 331,395 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 57,949 62,839 Non-cash lease expense 75,478 72,192 Deferred income taxes 2,144 1,009 Stock-based compensation expense 9,721 10,356 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,451 1,002 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 9,140 40,928 Merchandise inventories (147,784 ) (71,334 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,232 (3,261 ) Income taxes 97,003 101,236 Accounts payable 62,257 42,586 Accrued liabilities (98,515 ) (57,214 ) Deferred revenue (37,460 ) (28,885 ) Operating lease liabilities (78,562 ) (79,936 ) Other assets and liabilities (17,204 ) 3,390 Net cash provided by operating activities 304,901 426,303 Investing activities Capital expenditures (109,766 ) (71,076 ) Other investments (314 ) (797 ) Net cash used in investing activities (110,080 ) (71,873 ) Financing activities Repurchase of common shares (283,517 ) (132,834 ) Stock options exercised 8,927 6,502 Purchase of treasury shares (21,659 ) (5,172 ) Net cash used in financing activities (296,249 ) (131,504 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (101,428 ) 222,926 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 737,877 431,560 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 636,449 $ 654,486

Exhibit 4 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Store Update Total stores open Number of stores Number of stores Total stores at beginning of the opened during the closed during the open at Fiscal 2023 quarter quarter quarter end of the quarter 1st Quarter 1,355 5 1 1,359 Gross square feet for Total gross square stores opened or Gross square feet for Total gross square feet at beginning of expanded during the stores closed feet at end of the Fiscal 2023 the quarter quarter during the quarter quarter 1st Quarter 14,200,403 54,495 9,984 14,244,914

Exhibit 5 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Sales by Category The following table sets forth the approximate percentage of net sales by primary category: 13 Weeks Ended April 29, April 30, 2023 2022 Cosmetics 44% 44% Skincare 19% 18% Haircare products and styling tools 18% 20% Fragrance and bath 12% 12% Services 4% 3% Accessories and other 3% 3% 100% 100%

