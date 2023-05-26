China's Eging has unveiled a new line of bifacial TOPCon solar panels based on n-type wafers and 182 mm cells. The modules have a temperature coefficient of -0.30% and efficiencies ranging from 21.67% to 22.45%.Eging released a new line of bifacial n-type TOPCon solar panels at the SNEC trade show this week in Shanghai, China. The Chinese module manufacturer said the Star Pro series is available in five different versions, with power outputs ranging from 560 W to 580 W, and power conversion efficiencies from 21.67% to 22.45%. The open-circuit voltage is between 50.70 V and 51.42 V and the short-circuit ...

