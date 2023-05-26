The compact bifacial glass-glass modules are to be delivered from the third quarter. They are available in two different variants with an efficiency of 22.02 and 21.76%.From pv magazine Germany Winaico will soon be offering n-type TOPCon glass-glass modules in Europe. The company is aiming to achieve an increase in output of the bifacial modules to 430 W with an efficiency of 22.02% by market launch. As a full-black variant, the solar module will achieve an output of 425 W and an efficiency of 21.76%, according to the PV manufacturer. The dimensions of the modules are 1722 x 1134 x 35 mm. Winaico ...

