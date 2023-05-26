Lily Cole, renowned author, supermodel, activist and entrepreneur, will be dazzling the audience at Money20/20 Europe with her innovative ideas and passion for change

Among this year's rockstar speakers are top executives from HSBC, GoCardless, The European Banking Authority, Google, IBM, Spotify, and Booking.com

Money20/20, the world's leading fintech show, regarded as the place where money does business, unveils this year's biggest and boldest names taking the stages at the European show at RAI Amsterdam on 6-8 June.

Money20/20 Europe is set to host over 300 industry-leading speakers, including visionary executives from global banks like HSBC, Barclays, and J.P. Morgan; trailblazing fintechs such as GoCardless, Stripe, and Plum, and representatives from both national and supranational European governments.

The diverse roster of speakers is set to dissect the myriad of challenges confronting players within the money ecosystem, ranging from reverberations of the crypto crackdown to the new frontiers of generative AI, forthcoming European regulations and their first-hand experience leading their companies through the turbulent last 12 months.

"We are thrilled to unveil such an extraordinary lineup of speakers for Money20/20 Europe," said Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy Growth Officer at Money20/20. "Our agenda and speaker lineup has been carefully curated to offer the industry's boldest and brightest voices a platform to share their unique expertise and thought leadership, ensuring our audience will gain invaluable insights to take on the challenges lying ahead full on."

Taking on the Encore Stage on Tuesday, 6 June at 10:40 CET, will be the iconic Lily Cole, renowned author, supermodel, activist and entrepreneur in an exclusive, sit-down interview with Money20/20 President, Tracey Davies. Lily, known for her podcast and book "Who Cares Wins", will outline the importance of new, care-led strategic approaches, in a world faced with accelerating climate risks, financial inequality and the increasing global complexity of money.

Waze Co-Founder and author of "Fall in Love with the Problem, Not the Solution A Handbook for Entrepreneurs", Uri Levine, will follow on the Encore Stage on Tuesday, 6 June at 11:05 CET to share his first-hand experience founding Waze and Moovit, which were acquired by Google and Intel respectively, and share must-see top tips for startups and entrepreneurs.

"I am happy to participate at Money20/20 Europe where I will share my insights and advice on building successful startups based on my personal journey building two unicorns Waze and Moovit and more than a dozen additional startups. The key to a startup's success is solving a problem. A big problem that affects a large number of people. In today's economic climate, it's also crucial to have access to experienced mentors who can provide shortcuts to growth and improve the chances of succeeding. I am honoured to be on stage and provide my "cookbook" for startup success, also reflected in my book. My talk will cover the challenges of the startup journey, including both success and failure, the importance of understanding users, and how to make the hard decisions in building the right team and company DNA." Uri Levine.

Hiroki Takeuchi, Co-founder and CEO of GoCardless is also among Money20/20's high-profile speakers. He will take the stage on Wednesday, 7 June at 10:15 for a session with NatWest Groups' Chief Payments Officer, Mark Brant, to discuss their recent partnership and what's next in payments.

"I'm excited to speak at Money2020. I hope my session on the future of payments will encourage everyone to seize the once-in-a-generation opportunities in front of us and push innovations like open banking to their full potential, helping businesses and consumers everywhere," said Hiroki Takeuchi.

Victor Trokoudes, CEO Co-Founder of Plum, will speak on the Fusion Stage on Wednesday, 7 June at 12:10 CET on how Plum achieved sustainable growth despite tough economic conditions, and return to debate the next era for wealthtech with Ruth Handcock, CEO of Octopus Investments on the Elements Stage at 16:05 CET.

"I'm very excited about speaking at Money20/20. It's an honour to be presenting alongside such a range of industry leaders. I look forward to addressing how Plum has grown across multiple markets in Europe and the importance of culture and finding the right employees. I remember attending Money20/20 when I was building Plum and found it so inspirational learning from other expert speakers. Being asked to appear at such a marquee, prestigious event is a reflection of Plum's expansion which is truly the result of our employees dedication and hard work" Victor Trokoudes

Further highlights from the exceptional speaker lineup include:

Rumman Chowdhury, Harvard University: mitigating bias in AI systems

Ian Stuart, HSBC: HSBC's acquisition of SVB

Kirsteen Harrison, Zumo Enterprise nurturing a climate-conscious crypto sector

Philip Belamant, Zilch: regulation as a catalyst for innovation

Vishal Sacheendran, Binance: making sense of MiCA

Nan Ransohoff, Stripe the race to remove carbon from the atmosphere

Marilin Pikaro, European Banking Authority: finding DORA

Dr Florian Toncar, German Federal Ministry of Finance Germany's blockchain adoption plans

Sandra Alzetta, Spotify Shahrokh Moinian, J.P. Morgan: TechMate, The Payments and Tech Gameshow

Alexander Ermakovich, Booking.com: when customer experience and customer protection collide

Rik Goslinga, PayPal Alessandra Grendele, Carrefour: insights into consumer life

David Grunwald, NatWest Group: the power of partnerships for innovation

Alexandra Maniati, European Banking Federation Brent Phillips, Deutsche Bank: European cloud policy

Martin Runow, Barclays: what makes a successful ISO 20022 implementation

Sam Everington, Engine by Starling: a UK export success story

Mandy Lamb, Visa; Kenneth Hart, Snowdrop Solutions Nicola Dalmazzo, Google Maps Platform: how their recent partnership can map, scale and provide compelling consumer experiences

Ray Harishankar Mary Ann Francis, IBM: the impact of quantum computing on banking, payments and financial services

The Money20/20 Europe agenda of confirmed speakers can be found here.

Media can register for a complimentary press pass here.

