Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Heute einmalige Kurschance bei Brancheninnovator mit Support von Bill Gates und US-Regierung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS5J | ISIN: SE0009806045 | Ticker-Symbol: TE5
Frankfurt
26.05.23
08:01 Uhr
0,004 Euro
-0,004
-46,99 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TERRANET AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERRANET AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.05.2023 | 11:58
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Terranet AB

With effect from May 29, 2023, the subscription rights in Terranet AB will be
traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 08, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   TERRNT UR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020354835              
Order book ID:  293680                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 29, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Terranet AB will
be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   TERRNT BTU B              
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020354843              
Order book ID:  293679                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.