Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Terranet AB

With effect from May 29, 2023, the subscription rights in Terranet AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 08, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: TERRNT UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020354835 Order book ID: 293680 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 29, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Terranet AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: TERRNT BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020354843 Order book ID: 293679 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB