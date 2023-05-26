Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Heute einmalige Kurschance bei Brancheninnovator mit Support von Bill Gates und US-Regierung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.05.2023 | 12:06
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE: SPIC inks multiple cooperation agreements during China-Central Asia Summit

XI'AN, China, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE:

Chairman Qian Zhimin of State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, who was attending the China-Central Asia Summit and paying a state visit to China, joined a Kazakh-Chinese investment roundtable in Xi'an, Shaanxi province.

They exchanged views on the implementation of renewable energy projects and the cooperation on green hydrogen generation and signed a memorandum of understanding on building a large-scale wind power and energy storage plant with a capacity of 1 GW in Kazakhstan.

On the same day, a meeting between the President of Kyrgyzstan and the Chinese business world was held, during which SPIC signed an agreement with Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy on the major terms of a 1000MW solar farm project in Issy-Kul, Kyrgyzstan.

SPIC, actively responding to the Belt and Road Initiative and engaging in close cooperation with enterprises in Central Asia, has built a series of new energy projects in the region, including the Zhanatas Wind-Power Project in Kazakhstan and the 1000MW solar farm project in Issy-Kul.

These projects mirror SPIC's advantages in clean energy development, contribute to local power supply and promote local energy restructuring.

SPIC will further strengthening energy cooperation with Belt and Road countries, so as to power local economic and livelihood development, and help these countries achieve energy security, independence and stability.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spic-inks-multiple-cooperation-agreements-during-china-central-asia-summit-301835548.html

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.