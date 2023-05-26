Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.05.2023 | 12:36
Tridentify AB: Tridentify launches a unique real-time monitoring and decision-support system for the cold-chain

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridentify, an international provider of cold-chain monitoring solutions, has announced the launch of its latest innovation - a real-time cold chain monitoring system that includes a ground-breaking feature for continuously monitoring the stability and remaining shelf-life of shipped products in the cold-chain. The new system will transform the way companies monitor their operations and manage their stability budgets by providing a comprehensive view of the stability and the remaining shelf-life of the pharmaceutical products in real time.

The new system provides an accurate and real-time overview of shipment stability, allowing the company to make data-driven decisions with confidence. By implementing this system, businesses can ensure they are working within their budget and can also identify areas of inefficiency and make proactive changes to optimise their operations.

With the launch of this new monitoring system, Tridentify is revolutionising the industry by enabling companies to monitor their operations and the stability of their shipments in real time. The new system provides an accurate and real-time overview of a shipment's stability and remaining lifespan, allowing companies to make data-driven decisions with confidence. By implementing this system, companies can ensure they are working within their given framework and can also identify areas of inefficiency and make proactive changes to optimise their operations and supply chain.

- We are excited to announce the launch of our new real-time monitoring system with stability budget monitoring. This new system will revolutionise the way businesses monitor their operations and manage their shipments, providing a comprehensive view of product stability in real-time, says Johan Stormlund, CEO of Tridentify.

The stability budget monitoring feature is one of the most impressive aspects of this new system. It allows companies to set the parameters for each shipment and monitor it in real-time. The system integrates seamlessly into manufacturing workflows, enabling real-time quality assurance checks to ensure products meet the highest standards of quality. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology, including advanced sensors and machine learning algorithms, the monitoring system empowers manufacturers to optimise their quality control processes and streamline production.

- Tridentify's new real-time monitoring system and stability budget monitoring feature are designed to provide businesses with the tools they need to operate efficiently, make informed decisions, and stay within their framework. This new system represents a significant advancement in quality assurance technology, empowering manufacturers to maintain the highest quality standards while increasing productivity and profitability, says Johan Stormlund, CEO at Tridentify.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Stormlund, CEO Tridentify
+46 734 122 668
johan.stormlund@tridentify.com

© 2023 PR Newswire
