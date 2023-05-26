Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2023) - Datacipher, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newest service offering, "Security Audit". The program helps organizations maintain and enhance cybersecurity by proactively identifying vulnerabilities and ensuring robust protection against evolving threats.

Developed to address cyber threats at their earliest stages, Datacipher's Security Audit assists businesses in assessing their cybersecurity health thoroughly. Led by Amarandhar Kotha, Managing Director and official member of the Forbes Technology Council, the service conducts a meticulous examination of an organization's security measures, policies, and procedures. It encompasses network security, data protection, access controls, and incident response capabilities, with expert consultants working closely with clients' IT and security teams to align the audit process according to their objectives.

"We prioritize 100% delivery commitment and consider quality service delivery as our obligation. Our mindset is that our client's success is ours too," affirms Kotha.

Upon completing the Security Audit, Datacipher provides clients with a comprehensive report detailing findings and recommendations. This invaluable resource serves as a roadmap for organizations to fortify their cybersecurity defenses and effectively mitigate potential risks.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Security Audit service to help organizations maintain robust cyber security postures and work without the fear of any cyber threats," shares Kotha.

Available to organizations of all sizes and across various industries, Datacipher's Security Audit service instills confidence by placing clients' cybersecurity in capable hands.

About Datacipher

Datacipher is a provider of state-of-the-art network solutions, system integration, networking, and cyber security services company, spearheaded by cybersecurity expert Amarandhar Kotha. Since its inception in 2009, focusing on medium and large enterprises, Datacipher has proudly served over 500+ customers and completed 650+ projects spanning different industries. Datacipher is fully equipped to deliver the next generation networking, cloud, and cyber security solutions, and is a real authority when it comes to Juniper Networks services delivery.

Datacipher has also received several prestigious awards, including the 2022 Juniper Networks India Partner of the year award, 2020-2021 Juniper Networks Partner of the Year - Western Region award, 2015 Worldwide Highest Customer Satisfaction Award, and many more, recognizing the company as growth drivers of the IT industry with their unwavering dedication to delivering quality service.

Contact Details:

Contact Person: Amarandhar Kotha

Email: info@datacipher.com

Website: https://datacipher.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167491