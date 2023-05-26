The National Energy Commission of the Dominican Republic (CNE) has announced the granting of the definitive concession to three photovoltaic projects totaling 148 MW.From pv magazine Latin America In the Dominican Republic, the National Energy Commission (CNE) has granted the definitive concession to three contracts for the installation of solar parks located in different regions of the country with a total combined capacity of 148 MW. The fact that three definitive concessions to as many plants have been granted on the same day has been judged in a statement by the CNE as "a historic milestone." ...

