Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Heute einmalige Kurschance bei Brancheninnovator mit Support von Bill Gates und US-Regierung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.05.2023 | 13:48
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 26

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Mr Ominder Dhillon
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive director (PDMR)
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Fidelity Special Values PLC
b)LEI
549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Fidelity Special Values PLC
GB00BWXC7Y93
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares into a SIPP Account
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.778994,000

Mr Ominder Dhillon's total holding is 4,000 shares

d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction
2023/05/26
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Smita Amin, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 836347

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.