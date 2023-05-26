Bayer To Invest a Total of 60 Million Euros in Its Ukrainian Seed Production Site

Company was part of delegation led by German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck to Kyiv this week

Bayer underscores commitment to Ukraine and to help rebuild the economy

Investment adds to earlier 200 million euro spending for seed production and multiple efforts to support Ukraine

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / Bayer has revealed an investment of overall 60 million euros from 2023 onwards in its corn seed production facility Pochuiky, Ukraine. With this the life sciences company emphasizes its commitment to Ukraine and strengthens its Crop Science business in the country, contributing to rebuilding the economy. This investment includes a new seed dryer, state-of-the-art agricultural field equipment, storage facilities and the construction of two bomb shelters to ensure the safety of the Ukrainian colleagues who have been operating the facility and executing this investment project under very difficult circumstances.

"We stand with Ukraine. That was the case before the war broke out - and it's even more so since then. Bayer has been active in Ukraine for many years and is committed to the country, its people and farming communities," said Bayer's Head of Public Affairs, Science and Sustainability Matthias Berninger. "Our investment underscores our commitment which is in full alignment with our vision of 'Health for all, hunger for none' and reflects the critical importance of the country in the global food supply chain. We will do our part to support the rebuilding plan for Ukraine and protecting food security for the region and for the world."

Berninger attended a small business delegation on a visit to Ukraine led by Robert Habeck, German Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. The delegation which also included Oliver Gierlichs, Managing Director of Bayer Ukraine, discussed Germany's commitment to the country and its people as well as the possibilities of an economic partnership. It was the first business delegation of the German government in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Prior to the war, the company made a significant investment of close to 200 million euros to establish corn seed production through a network of skilled Ukrainian farmers and the greenfield seed processing site in Pochuiky. The plant was inaugurated in 2018 and operates with around 100 on-site employees and about 250 to 300 seasonal workers. Bayer, with its plant, is one of the biggest investors in the region. Its taxes comprise about 25% of the local community budget. Bayer is actively involved in solving social issues of the local community in the Pochuiky village by investing in the construction of a new road and the local hospital, as well as continuously supporting the local school, kindergarten and library.

Pochuiky site investment in line with overall efforts of Bayer to support Ukraine

Bayer has been ramping up its efforts to support employess, customers and the Ukrainian people since the beginning of the Russian invasion. This included the donation of more than 40,000 bags of corn and vegetable seeds as well as healthcare product donations to help more than 30,000 patients, including Xarelto supplies, antibiotics, oncology therapeutics, and vitamins. Through a Bayer donation of 825,000 euros, the NGO Fondation Suisse de Déminage (FSD) purchased a large-size mechanical mine clearance machine (MV10 machine) which is able to process large areas of land such as farmland. Additionally, Bayer purchased six ambulances and 44 defibrillators for the Red Cross Ukraine. Throughout the war, Bayer has continued to pay employees their full salary and supports them with additional benefits such as monetary support, relocation, and sheltering.

"We are very proud of what our colleagues in Ukraine have accomplished in these unprecedented times to contribute not only to the country's food supply and resistance, but also to defending the universal values of freedom and democracy. We will continue to support them and the country going forward," said Oliver Gierlichs.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Follow us on twitter.com/bayer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

View original content here.

Bayer corn seed production facility in Pochuiky, Ukraine

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bayer on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bayer

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bayer

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bayer

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/757530/Bayer-To-Invest-a-Total-of-60-Million-Euros-in-Its-Ukrainian-Seed-Production-Site