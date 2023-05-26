EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Update to Supplements



26.05.2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Update to Supplements: Shareholder Notice - effective from 9 June 2023 This is to notify you that the supplements for each of the following Sub-Funds will be updated on 9 June 2023: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - EUR Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - GBP Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - USD Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF. To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser. https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm-etfs-shareholder-notice-ultra-shorts-addition-of-eed-ce-en.pdf Enquiries: JPMorgan Andrew Whitchurch 07305162767 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



26.05.2023 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

