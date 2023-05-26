EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Update to Supplements: Shareholder Notice - effective from 9 June 2023 This is to notify you that the supplements for following Sub-Funds will be updated, with effect from 9 June 2023: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Carbon Transition China Equity (CTB) UCITS ETF JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF. To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser. https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm-etfs-notice-addition-of-vie-disclosure-ce-en.pdf Enquiries: JPMorgan Andrew Whitchurch 07305162767 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



