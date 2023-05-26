The Environmental Assessment Service (SEA) of the Chilean region of Antofagasta has approved the environmental impact assessment for the 862.5 MW Parque Terra Energía Renovable hybrid solar wind project.From pv magazine Latin America The Environmental Assessment Service (SEA) of the Chilean region of Antofagasta has approved the environmental impact study for the 862.5 MW Parque Terra Energía Renovable hybrid solar-wind project, which will consist of a photovoltaic plant with a capacity of 512.5 MW and a 350 MW wind farm, to be located in the commune of Taltal in the northern province of Antofagasta. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...