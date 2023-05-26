Five-year contract to deliver more than 3.5m health and disability assessments on behalf of the UK Department for Work and Pensions

Maximus, a leading provider of health, employment, and digital customer services globally, has been selected as the largest provider of the new Functional Assessment Services (FAS) contract, due to launch in 2024.

The award maintains Maximus' position as a leading provider of health assessments to the UK government. Since 2015 Maximus has been the only national provider of the Health Assessment Advisory Service on behalf of the Department for Work and Pensions.

Maximus transformed the assessment service, with waiting times significantly reduced and record customer satisfaction. From 2024, assessments will be delivered on a regional basis. Maximus will deliver across Scotland and Northern England, and as a delivery partner to Capita across the Midlands and Wales.

The combined estimated value of the contracts, including subcontracting, is £800m/$1bn over five years, with the option to extend for a further two years.

Dr Paul Williams, Division President of Maximus UK, said: "We are delighted to continue our partnership with DWP to deliver the next generation of health and disability assessments. We remain committed to working with stakeholders, including disabled people and their representative groups, to improve customer experience in the assessment process, delivering a sensitive, respectful and expert service to the millions of people who rely on these services to access financial support".

Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maximus, said: "This award continues our expansion in the UK market. With our strong track record of transforming services on behalf of government, and our strategic focus on the future of health services globally, we are proud to be working with DWP on the delivery of this important new service".

About Maximus in the UK

Maximus delivers services that help more than 2 million people each year in the UK move forward with their lives. Operating from more than 285 locations, Maximus is one of the largest providers of employment, health, and digital customer services in the country.

Maximus employs over 5,000 specialists, including more than 1,000 employment advisors and 1,400 doctors, nurses, occupational therapists and other Healthcare Professionals. We are proud to be a Disability Confident Leader and Living Wage Employer. Learn more at maximusuk.co.uk.

