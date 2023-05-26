New permit includes expansion of fleet and service throughout city

Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced the extension of its operations in Rome, Italy. Bird, which began operations in Rome in 2020, was awarded a new three-year permit that includes expansion of its services throughout the city.

The expansion is part of Rome's ongoing efforts to reduce dependence on personal automobiles and lower the city's car density. Bird is taking a leading role in this effort by providing mobility alternatives with a significantly lower carbon footprint than cars as well as partnering with the city of Rome to integrate its fleet with the current public transportation infrastructure.

"The extension of our permit and granting of expanded operations in Rome is an important win for Bird and another meaningful step in our mission to provide sustainable and convenient transportation solutions in city centers," said Renaud Fages, Chief Mobility Officer, Bird. "We're honored to be selected by Rome as one of three operators in the city excelling at fleet performance and management. We look forward to expanding our footprint in Rome in the coming weeks and months."

The new permit allows Bird to more than double its current fleet size to approximately 4,500 scooters. Bird plans to upgrade its fleet to offer its newest models of micro-electric vehicles equipped with the latest safety and sustainability features in order to provide access to sustainable transportation to a much larger population in an expanded operating area.

For more information on Bird, visit www.bird.co.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird's cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230526005184/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Investor@bird.co

Media Contact

Press@bird.co