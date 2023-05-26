Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Heute einmalige Kurschance bei Brancheninnovator mit Support von Bill Gates und US-Regierung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PE4M | ISIN: SE0012229920 | Ticker-Symbol: E04
Frankfurt
26.05.23
08:41 Uhr
2,385 Euro
-0,060
-2,45 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FERROAMP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERROAMP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.05.2023 | 15:22
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Ferroamp AB (290/23)

With effect from May 29, 2023, the subscription rights in Ferroamp AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 08, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   FERRO TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020354702              
Order book ID:  293704                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 29, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Ferroamp AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including June 19, 2023. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   FERRO BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020354710              
Order book ID:  293705                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.