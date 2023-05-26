Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Ferroamp AB (290/23)

With effect from May 29, 2023, the subscription rights in Ferroamp AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 08, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: FERRO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020354702 Order book ID: 293704 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 29, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Ferroamp AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including June 19, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: FERRO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020354710 Order book ID: 293705 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB