HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / In the dynamic realm of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, maintaining trust and transparency is paramount. With the rise of intransparent activities, the need for a reliable solution to verify the legitimacy of crypto and blockchain companies has become more pressing than ever. WikiBit, a pioneering platform in the crypto world, has introduced an innovative feature called "Field Survey."

This groundbreaking initiative involves personnel surveys conducted by WikiBit experts, who visit the offline offices of crypto and blockchain companies worldwide to verify their legitimacy. In addition, WikiBit actively participates in global events like the Web3 Exhibition to gather new insights and share them with its audience. Let's delve into the details of these exciting developments.

Enhancing Trust and Legitimacy: The Power of Field Surveys

WikiBit's Field Survey represents a significant leap forward in bolstering the legitimacy and trustworthiness of the crypto and blockchain industry. By offering personnel surveys, WikiBit takes a proactive approach to verify the authenticity of companies and their operations. The Field Survey teams visit the physical offices listed on a company's website, thoroughly examining their infrastructure, workforce, and day-to-day activities. This meticulous scrutiny ensures that the companies are genuine and align with their stated objectives.

Through the Field Survey feature, WikiBit brings credibility to the forefront, enabling investors, enthusiasts, and stakeholders to make well-informed decisions. By fostering a secure and reliable environment, WikiBit plays a pivotal role in building trust within the crypto community and advancing the industry as a whole.

The Power of In-Person Verification: Unmatched Assurance

What sets WikiBit's Field Survey apart is its commitment to in-person verification. While online information can be misleading, physical visits to a company's office provide invaluable insights. WikiBit's experts engage with the company's team members, evaluate their qualifications and expertise, and assess their dedication to the project's goals. By delving into the office environment, work culture, and operational processes, WikiBit gains a comprehensive understanding of a company's legitimacy and potential.

The Field Survey's in-person verification instills confidence in users, who can rely on verified information to assess a company's credibility. With WikiBit's unwavering commitment to a thorough investigation, the platform equips the crypto community with a reliable source of information to navigate the industry's intricacies with confidence.

Global Insights: WikiBit at the Web3 Exhibition

In its pursuit of offering the most up-to-date information to its audience, WikiBit actively participates in global events, with the prominent Web3 Exhibition being a highlight. This internationally acclaimed exhibition brings together thought leaders, blockchain enthusiasts, and technological innovators from across the globe. By attending such events, WikiBit gains access to cutting-edge trends, emerging technologies, and regulatory advancements within the Web3 ecosystem.

Participation in the Web3 Exhibition enables WikiBit to collect new insights and share them with its audience. It acts as a conduit for the latest knowledge and expertise, enhancing the platform's ability to provide accurate and relevant information through its Field Survey feature. WikiBit's presence at global events demonstrates its dedication to staying at the forefront of industry advancements, ultimately contributing to the growth and maturation of the crypto and blockchain sector.

WikiBit Field Survey Special Event

WikiBit's Field Survey initiative represents a significant stride towards establishing credibility and trusts in the crypto and blockchain industry. By conducting on-site visits to companies' physical offices, the Field Survey teams thoroughly examine their infrastructure, workforce, and day-to-day operations, ensuring authenticity and alignment with stated objectives. This meticulous scrutiny enhances transparency and enables investors, enthusiasts, and stakeholders to make informed decisions. WikiBit's role in fostering a secure and reliable environment is pivotal in building trust within the crypto community and advancing the industry as a whole. In an exciting opportunity, WikiBit invites wikipeeps to join their field survey teams, with rewards for submitting pictures or vlogs that meet the requirements for listing on the official website. Together, this event aim to create a genuine investment world for crypto.

WikiBit's Field Survey feature is a game-changer in the crypto and blockchain industry, revolutionizing the verification process for legitimacy. By conducting in-depth personnel surveys through physical visits to companies' offices, WikiBit ensures trust and transparency. This approach, coupled with the platform's active participation in global events like the Web3 Exhibition, positions WikiBit as a reliable and credible source of information.

WikiBit aims to protect crypto beginners and young investors by ensuring trust and transparency in the industry. In a scenario where a project deceives investors by using a fake address to gain their trust, the consequences can be disastrous, leading to significant fraud. Even seemingly reputable companies like FTX may have impressive offices worldwide but still engage in deceptive practices when they are on the verge of bankruptcy. This is where WikiBit's Field Survey comes into play. By conducting in-depth personnel surveys and physically visiting the offices of crypto and blockchain companies, WikiBit provides an extra layer of protection for investors. However, it is important to gather more information and details from WikiBit's official website to fully understand the significance of Field Survey and how it can safeguard investors in the crypto space. Investors can easily visit WikiBit for more information on this groundbreaking initiative.

About WikiBit

WikiBit is an inquiry platform for company profiles. It, established by the company in Shanghai, China, mainly provides basic information inquiry, regulatory license inquiry, credit evaluation for the listed BlockChain projects, platform identification, and other services. Based on public data released by the government, combined with advanced sniffing systems and scientific computer algorithms, WikiBit offers a prime big data solution that integrates data collection, screening, aggregation, modeling, and productization. It also provides both quantitative and qualitative evaluations of the supervision level and risk level of the listed projects from multiple dimensions for traders, institutions, and government departments.

