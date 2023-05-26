Anzeige
Freitag, 26.05.2023
Dow Jones News
26.05.2023 | 15:37
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Britvic plc Directorate Changes

DJ Britvic plc Directorate Changes

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Britvic plc Directorate Changes 26-May-2023 / 14:04 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

26 May 2023

DIRECTORATE CHANGES

Further to the Company's announcement on 14 December 2022, the Company announces that Ian Durant will succeed John Daly as Chair of Britvic plc on 1 June 2023.

John retires from the Board having served as a Board Director since January 2015 and Chair since September 2017.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097784

Media

Steph Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097680

Stephen Malthouse (Headland) +44 (0) 203 805 4844

ENDS

About Britvic

Britvic is an international soft drinks business rich in history and heritage. Founded in England in the 1930s, it has grown into a global organisation with 37 much-loved brands sold in over 100 countries. The company combines its own leading brand portfolio including Fruit Shoot, Robinsons, Tango, J2O, London Essence, Teisseire and MiWadi with PepsiCo brands such as Pepsi, 7UP and Lipton Iced Tea which Britvic produces and sells in Great Britain and Ireland under exclusive PepsiCo agreements.

Britvic is the largest supplier of branded still soft drinks in Great Britain and the number two supplier of branded carbonated soft drinks in Great Britain. Britvic is an industry leader in the island of Ireland with brands such as MiWadi and Ballygowan, in France with brands such as Teisseire, Pressade and Moulin de Valdonne and in its growth market, Brazil, with Maguary, Bela Ischia and Dafruta. Britvic is growing its reach into other territories through franchising, export, and licensing.

Britvic is a purpose driven organisation with a clear vision and a clear set of values. Our purpose, vision and values sit at the heart of our company, driving us forward together to create a better tomorrow. We want to contribute positively to the people and world around us. This means ensuring that our sustainable business practices, which we call Healthier People, Healthier Planet, are embedded in every element of our business strategy.

Britvic is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the code BVIC and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. Find out more at Britvic.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     BVIC 
LEI Code:   635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
Sequence No.: 246782 
EQS News ID:  1643379 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1643379&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2023 09:04 ET (13:04 GMT)

