demandwell.com: Demandwell Releases Generative AI for SEO Optimized Content

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / Today, Demandwell, the SEO Solution for Marketers to drive recurring revenue from SEO, is announcing the launch of The Demandwell AI Writer, an AI writer powered by OpenAI, which uses Demandwell's proven process for SEO optimization.

Prior to using The Demandwell AI Writer, if marketers wanted to use generative AI to create SEO-optimized content, they'd have to manually create outlines, and manually check if the resulting copy was optimized for search engines. Or they'd hire a freelancer, agency, or full-time employee to do the writing. The new offering allows them to create SEO outlines, automatically generate SEO-optimized copy using AI, and edit the copy to hit SEO goals all within Demandwell.

With Demandwell's new AI Writer, marketers can scale content production with limited resources and bandwidth, and a team of one can create more content than ever.

"Within our customer base, we've seen that increased content production is highly correlated with SEO success," said Demandwell CEO Mitch Causey, "and we built this feature to make it faster and more affordable than ever for marketers to create the amount of content required to drive outcomes with SEO. So many budgets have been cut, and so many marketers are being asked to hit the same goal with half the budget. This tool is meant to support those marketers."

With this new offering as part of the Demandwell solution, not only can marketers manage all of their SEO work in one place - ranging from keyword research, keyword clustering, reporting, SEO health, and content production - they can now unlock scale of in-house content creation without adding full-time headcount or having to manage an army of freelancers.

With more control over the process, less moving parts, marketers have control over the quality of their content, in addition to their publishing cadence.

Demandwell has always leveraged machine and human intelligence to retain expertise where it's important and automate the rote, repetitive tasks which don't require human inputs.

This feature gives marketers the perfect balance of machine-generated support (through the outlining and content creation process), and control over the content that's created (through the editing functionality) to result in content that will rank in the search results.

About Demandwell

Demandwell, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a holistic SEO Solution for Marketers, combining the scale of software with the personalized services of an agency. For more information on Demandwell or to schedule a demo, visit demandwell.com.

