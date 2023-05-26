

(front row from left) Ms Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director; Mr Zeng Pai, Standing Committee

Member of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee; Mr John Lee, HKSAR Chief Executive;

Mr Qin Weizhong, Mayor of the Shenzhen Municipal Government; Dr Peter K N Lam, HKTDC Chairman;

and Mr Gao Shengyuan, Secretary General of Shenzhen Municipal People's Government



Mr John Lee, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, delivers a speech

at the opening ceremony



The shopping festival comprises three main themed exhibition areas: Chic Living, Chic Style, and

Chic Taste. Quality products and an engaging experience will ensure everyone enjoys

a memorable and rewarding experience

HONG KONG, May 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Consumers in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) can look forward to experiencing three days of fashion and stylish shopping with the opening today of the Chic Hong Kong shopping festival. Jointly hosted by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government, and held at the COCO Park shopping mall in Shenzhen's Futian District, the event is the first large-scale promotion of Hong Kong consumer goods in the GBA following the complete lifting of border-crossing restrictions.Nearly 80 exhibitors with over 130 Hong Kong brands, will be showcasing "Hong Kong style" across food, lifestyle, and fashion.The event is organized by HKTDC GBA Centre, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shenzhen Municipal Committee, Commerce Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, and The People's Government of Futian District, with the support of Cyberspace Administration of Shenzhen Municipality, PRD Council of Federation of Hong Kong Industries, Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in Guangdong, Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce Qianhai, and GBA-IDA.New opportunities in GBA; Shenzhen-Hong Kong join forces to boost consumptionAmong the distinguished guests attending the grand opening of the Chic Hong Kong shopping festival were Mr John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Mr Qin Weizhong, Mayor of the Shenzhen Municipal Government; Mr Zeng Pai, Standing Committee Member of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee; Mr Gao Shengyuan, Secretary General of Shenzhen Municipal People's Government; Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC; and Ms Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC.In his welcome address, Dr Peter K N Lam highlighted the council's long-standing commitment to helping Hong Kong enterprises expand their presence in the Chinese mainland."With the complete lifting of border-crossing restrictions earlier this year, the economic recovery in the Greater Bay Area has gained strong momentum, and the two-way passenger flow between Shenzhen and Hong Kong continues to increase, demonstrating the new progress in their integration. Seizing the favourable momentum, the Chic Hong Kong shopping festival was conceived and chosen to be held in Shenzhen, a city with a robust fashion consumer market, to promote Hong Kong's high-quality brands and product designs to consumers in the Greater Bay Area and mainland cities, and to drive the development of the domestic circulation economy and intra-regional exchanges within the Greater Bay Area."The HKTDC also plans to assist Hong Kong enterprises in connecting with new media and new retail channels through the GoGBA one-stop platform and the Mainland Development Support Scheme, enabling them to establish their brands through innovative models and expand their domestic sales market.Explore the best of HK brands in one place.The Chic Hong Kong shopping festival comprises three themed exhibition areas: Chic Living, Chic Style, and Chic Taste. These areas are situated in the Outdoor Star Plaza on Floor B1, the indoor atrium on L1, and just outside the venue. Products on show encompass a wide range, including consumer electronics and technology products, smart home goods, fashionable clothing and accessories, as well as food, beverages, and health products. Among the nearly 80 exhibitors, 40% are making their debut in the mainland market, using this event as a springboard to establish business ties.The event features Hong Kong brands and "chic" items based on innovation, sustainable design, green and healthy living, original design and other trendy elements, like Hong Kong food technology startup Allklear's drinkable nutritional salad, Koofy Development's Surfwheel smart electric skateboard, sustainable brand iFarmaissance's plant-based vegan leather handbag series, and KIBO's eco-friendly leather casual shoes.Hong Kong's highly-rated fashion design prowess is also on display with fashion clothing brand SPARKLE COLLECTION, home furnishing brand JARDIN DES FONTAINES, and professional ceramic tableware brand Loveramics showcasing their creativity. The shopping festival also gathers a collection of widely recognized classic Hong Kong brands, like Chow Sang Sang, Chow Tai Fook, Kee Wah, Kampery, Four Seas, Lee Kum Kee, and Pat Chun, all exhibiting iconic products and newly launched items.During the festival, the HKTDC will concurrently host the Hong Kong Masterpiece Gallery. Sponsored by Create Hong Kong of the Hong Kong SAR Government, the exhibition will feature 13 emerging Hong Kong designers and over 20 exceptional or award-winning products to emphasise the strengths and benefits the city's design and creative industries can offer.Celebrities and influencers join for a spectacular on-site experience.At the opening ceremony, Hong Kong's rising star Gigi Yim Ming-hay delivered a passionate performance, setting the stage for three days of fun, music, magic and much more.Altogether, over 100 activities will be open to the public including the grand finals of the "9+2" street dance competition, a surprising demonstration of KamCha Hong Kong Style Milk Tea brewing, acapella performances, freestyle basketball displays, close-up magic shows, a parade featuring stilt-walking magicians, flash mobs, energetic hip-hop performances, and portrait painting.HKTDC has invited a number of social media influencers from Guangdong and Hong Kong to join and support the event with daily live-streaming about what the event has to offer consumers and features on their personal favourite products. Renowned Hong Kong vegetarian expert Elvis Chan and ketogenic diet expert Hayden Leung will also be there to share some ideas on how to prepare healthy delicacies.There is also a not-to-be-missed immersive space at the venue where visitors can surround themselves in Hong Kong's vibrant culture through light and shadow using the latest projection-based technology.Rewards, offers and prizesThe Chic Hong Kong Shopping Festival has also lined up a host of enticing offers and prizes to make sure everyone enjoys a memorable and rewarding experience. HKTDC has launched a city-wide promotional campaign to attract as many people as possible to the event.Shenzhen residents can take part in topic discussions on Dianping (a popular review platform) and use the hashtag HongKongNewTrend to have a chance to win a 50 RMB e-voucher.There will also be exciting perks at the show like check-in rewards and shopping incentives. Consumers who spend 100 RMB or more at the Chic Hong Kong booths can enter a daily lucky draw, where an impressive array of rewards awaits lucky participants.Chic Hong Kong- Date: 26-28 May, 2023 (Friday to Sunday)- Location: COCO Park, Futian District, Shenzhen (the Outdoor Star Plaza on Floor B1, the indoor atrium on L1, and outdoors)- Opening hours: 10:00 to 22:30 (May 26-27); 10:00 to 22:00 (May 28)- Entrance Fee: Free- Scan the mini-program QR code for more information: https://tinyurl.com/24h3t3hc- WeChat Store: https://tinyurl.com/dtuu6s8m- Hosts: Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC); the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government- Organisers: HKTDC GBA Centre; China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shenzhen Municipal Committee; Commerce Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality; and The People's Government of Futian District- Support Units: Cyberspace Administration of Shenzhen Municipality; PRD Council of Federation of Hong Kong Industries; Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in Guangdong; Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce Qianhai; and GBA-IDA- Executive unit: The Shenzhen International Chamber of CommerceWebsites- Chic HK: https://portal.hktdc.com/chic-hk/- Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com- Photo Download: https://bit.ly/42dtoWyAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedInAbout Create Hong KongCreate Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community.Disclaimer for Hong Kong Masterpiece Gallery The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee. To view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tcMedia enquiriesFor media enquiries, please contactRuder FinnKeylor Dai, Tel.: +86 13760604504, E-mail: Keylor.dai@rfcomms.comYanice Zhong, Tel.: +86 13437822368, E-mail: Yanice.zhong@rfcomms.comHKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs DepartmentJanet Chan, Tel.: +852 2584 4369, E-mail: janet.ch.chan@hktdc.orgHKTDC's Guangzhou and Shenzhen Office Communications & Public Affairs Department:Robin Chen, Tel.: +86 13829724291, E-mail: robin.rc.chen@hktdc.orgNora Li, Tel.: +86 13556821118, E-mail: nora.w.li@hktdc.orgCherry Lin, Tel.: +86 13459410661, E-mail: cherry.w.lin@hktdc.orgSource: HKTDCCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.