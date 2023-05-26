Tidal Wave Auto Spa Hosts Second Annual Women's Conference in Thomaston, GA

Top 10 Conveyor Car Wash Company Empowers Female Leadership with 'Women of the Wave' Program

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa hosted their second-annual 'Women of the Wave' conference, inviting female leadership from across the footprint to the home office in Thomaston, GA, for two days of networking, fellowship, and leadership development.

The 'Women of the Wave' program was launched by Tidal Wave in 2022 to encourage and empower female Site Leaders, Trainers, and Assistant Site Leaders. The annual women's conference provides a unique opportunity to bring female leadership together from across the company's 21 state footprint to network with their peers and further develop leadership skills essential to running a successful site.

"Tidal Wave was conceived by a woman, co-founded by a woman, and built specifically with a woman's needs and considerations in mind," said Hope Blackstock, Co-Founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "Women hold this company together, and it is important to provide this opportunity to empower and encourage the incredible women managing our locations."

The second annual event featured speakers, Hope Blackstock, Co-Founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa, and Dr. Lori Auten, CEO of Focus Consulting Group.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 165 locations across 21 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top 10 conveyor car washes in the country and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies. The company was recently recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has donated over $1 million dollars to charitable efforts.

