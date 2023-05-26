KEARNEY, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended April 29, 2023 was $42.9 million, or $0.87 per share ($0.86 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended April 29, 2023 decreased 8.5 percent to $282.8 million from net sales of $309.1 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended April 29, 2023 decreased 9.2 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended April 30, 2022. Online sales decreased 5.6 percent to $51.3 million for the 13-week period ended April 29, 2023, compared to net sales of $54.3 million for the 13-week period ended April 30, 2022.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $42.9 million, or $0.87 per share ($0.86 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $55.3 million, or $1.12 per share ($1.12 per share on a diluted basis) for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Management will hold a live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT today to discuss results for the quarter. To register for the live event, please visit https://buckle.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F7hbXv9HRVeCsrGOANMJlw. A replay of the event can be accessed through Buckle's investor relations website within twenty-four hours after the conclusion of the live event (https://corporate.buckle.com/investors/earnings-webcasts).

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company's exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 440 retail stores in 42 states. As of the end of the fiscal quarter, it operated 440 stores in 42 states compared with 439 stores in 42 states at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended April 29,

2023 April 30,

2022 SALES, Net of returns and allowances $ 282,834 $ 309,064 COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 149,577 156,904 Gross profit 133,257 152,160 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling 66,102 67,246 General and administrative 13,425 11,855 79,527 79,101 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 53,730 73,059 OTHER INCOME, Net 3,139 125 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 56,869 73,184 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 13,933 17,930 NET INCOME $ 42,936 $ 55,254 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.87 $ 1.12 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 1.12 Basic weighted average shares 49,513 49,214 Diluted weighted average shares 49,861 49,528

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS April 29,

2023 January 28,

2023 (1) April 30,

2022 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 254,433 $ 252,077 $ 250,073 Short-term investments 23,066 20,997 12,895 Receivables 6,356 12,648 4,414 Inventory 137,735 125,134 121,166 Prepaid expenses and other assets 12,325 12,480 19,663 Total current assets 433,915 423,336 408,211 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT 471,152 466,321 457,179 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (355,091 ) (353,919 ) (353,891 ) 116,061 112,402 103,288 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 265,716 271,421 245,784 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 22,512 20,624 20,136 OTHER ASSETS 10,656 9,796 11,615 Total assets $ 848,860 $ 837,579 $ 789,034 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 57,774 $ 44,835 $ 61,246 Accrued employee compensation 17,942 55,490 23,095 Accrued store operating expenses 23,627 19,754 27,549 Gift certificates redeemable 14,325 16,777 13,611 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 84,619 89,187 84,565 Income taxes payable 8,517 - 13,647 Total current liabilities 206,804 226,043 223,713 DEFERRED COMPENSATION 22,512 20,624 20,136 NON-CURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 214,370 214,598 191,592 Total liabilities 443,686 461,265 435,441 COMMITMENTS STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value; issued and outstanding; 50,456,196 shares at April 29, 2023, 50,092,616 shares at January 28, 2023, and 50,094,851 shares at April 30, 2022 505 501 501 Additional paid-in capital 182,544 178,964 170,272 Retained earnings 222,125 196,849 182,820 Total stockholders' equity 405,174 376,314 353,593 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 848,860 $ 837,579 $ 789,034 (1) Derived from audited financial statements.

