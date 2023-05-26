Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Heute einmalige Kurschance bei Brancheninnovator mit Support von Bill Gates und US-Regierung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Frankfurt
26.05.23
16:04 Uhr
67,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,5068,0017:58
67,5068,0017:19
ACCESSWIRE
26.05.2023 | 16:26
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GoDaddy Small Biz Weekly, Vol. 03: Madeline Arellano of By Madeline

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Friday, May 26, 2023, Press release picture

Originally Published on GoDaddy LinkedIn

  • SMALL TEAMS, BIG DREAMS: 1 in 2 owners want to hire employees
  • ECONOMIC UNDERDOGS: 28% of microbusinesses earn $5K/mo+

The impact Madeline Arellano makes by sharing her passion for natural living is as clear as your skin will be after using By Madeline soap. We hope her story in our National Small Business Week editorial inspires you to start making an impact as an entrepreneur as well.

When passion washed over her - Madeline Arellano made her first coconut oil soap as part of a self-care ritual - and became obsessed.

There was no going back to harsh soaps or body washes. When Madeline started sharing her soap with family and friends, there was no going back for them either.

As her passion for health and living a natural lifestyle grew, she decided to consciously craft products that infuse more self-love into everyday self-care. She started spending her time researching and finding natural ingredients to nourish her skin, feed her soul, and calm her mind.

Small BATCH, Small BUSINESS

Madeline started her business, By Madeline, making handcrafted soaps in small batches.

She makes her soap by infusing oils with significant herbs, flowers, and clays to enhance their benefits.

Over time, she's grown her product line to include moisturizers and bath teas.

"Being an entrepreneur... is sharing my passion with others.

-MADELINE ARELLANO

Practically magic

Madeline never thought her simple hobby would become a successful business, but GoDaddy's tools and support empowered her family to grow her brand into what it is now. Being an entrepreneur now feels more like "play" than "work".

Through selling online and in-person at farmer's markets, Madeline is showing and teaching her community that everyone can benefit from natural ingredients and taking care of their skin. She's excited to see where sharing her passion with others will take her next on her small business journey.

Want to support Madeline's small business? Shop By Madeline: allymadeline.com

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757545/GoDaddy-Small-Biz-Weekly-Vol-03-Madeline-Arellano-of-By-Madeline

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.