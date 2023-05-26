A study conducted in the semi-arid weather conditions of Ben Guerir, Morocco, evaluated the performance of antistatic and hydrophobic coatings for photovoltaic solar panels. After nine months of operation, the PV panels with coatings developed by Portuguese company ChemiTek produced an average of 3% more energy than the uncoated ones.A major yet often underestimated issue, soiling - a gradual covering of the solar module surface by fine particles such as dust, dirt, or sand - can badly affect the performance of a PV system. A real-world study was recently conducted at the Green Energy Park research ...

