FnF Research: Global Demand for Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Size Will Surpass $9.12 Bn by 2030 at 18.1% CAGR | Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global digital asset management (DAM) market size hit approximately $4.12 billion in 2022 and is projected to be about $9.12 billion by 2030 along with registering the highest rate of growth of nearly 18.1% from 2023 to 2030.





Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-asset-management-dam-market

Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market: Overview

Digital asset management is both a business process and an information management technology that creates a central system for firms in organizing as well as accessing their assets such as media & C. Furthermore, it can be referred to as software providing a systematic approach for proficiently storing, managing, organizing, retrieving, and distributing digital assets of an organization.

In addition to this, digital asset management offers a slew of benefits to the end users. This includes minimal manufacturing costs as well as effective resource allocation and organizational efficiency. The surging need for consumer retention as well as the necessity of increasing the conversion rate has resulted in the growing preference for digital asset management in recent years.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/digital-asset-management-dam-market

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global digital asset management (DAM) market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 18.1% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global digital asset management (DAM) market size was evaluated at nearly $4.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $9.12 billion by 2030.

in 2022 and is expected to reach by 2030. The global digital asset management market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to escalating demand for collaborative online workflow in marketing and sales activities.

Based on deployment, the cloud segment is predicted to contribute majorly towards the global market share over the forecast timeline.

In terms of organization size, the large enterprises segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market in 2023-2030.

On the basis of end-user, the media & entertainment segment is set to register the highest CAGR over the period from 2023 to 2030.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management (DAM) market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Government, Healthcare, and Retail), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 - 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market: Growth Drivers

The rise in demand for online content will prop up market growth across the globe.

Surging content digitization will expand the scope of growth of the global digital asset management (DAM) market. Escalating demand for collaborative online workflow in marketing and sales activities will steer the growth of the global market. Massive need for protecting digital assets along with the demand for preventing copyright violations will boost global market trends. Escalating the necessity of better digital assets having reduced operating costs can embellish the expansion of the global market.

With the onset of new cloud storage technologies, firms are inclined towards access to all forms of content from any location. This will steer the growth of the digital asset management (DAM) market across the globe. Rise in expenditure on online content creation by various firms can prop up the scope of the growth of the global market. Moreover, DAM tools help in saving time and money for various businesses.

Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market: Restraints

Rising costs of digital assets along with less know-how of its benefits can restrict the global industry growth.

The humungous price of digital asset management solutions and lack of knowledge about the benefits derived due to the use of these DAM solutions can create hurdles in the path of global digital asset management (DAM) industry growth.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/digital-asset-management-dam-market

Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market: Opportunities

Rise in the process automation and the onset of new technologies such as IoT will open new growth opportunities for the market globally.

A rise in the number of digital assets with surging automation and the use of connected devices will open new growth opportunities for the global digital asset management (DAM) market. Rise in penetration of digital asset management tools in the food & beverages sector will further help the market explore new dimensions of growth globally.

Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market: Challenges

The rise in the number of organizations not adhering to the basic security norms can be a big challenge for the global industry.

Managing digital assets is one of the critical aspects in a secured environment and this can pose a big challenge to the global digital asset management (DAM) industry growth in the next couple of years. Apart from this, a large number of firms are not complying with the basic security protocols and this can slow down the growth of the global industry.

Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market: Segmentation

The global digital asset management (DAM) market is sectored into deployment, organization size, end-user, and region.

In terms of deployment, the global digital asset management (DAM) market is sectored into on-premise and cloud segments. Furthermore, the cloud segment, which accounted for more than 40% of the global market share in 2022, is set to maintain its segmental dominance in the forecasting timeline. The segmental surge in the coming eight years can be a result of massive demand for SaaS systems for smartphones along with its affordability.

Moreover, the cloud addresses the business requirement of organizations of all sizes and hence firms prefer the cloud over on-premise tools. Moreover, it offers robust security to the users and can be accessed from remote locations.

Based on the organization size, the digital asset management (DAM) industry across the globe is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises segments. Moreover, the large enterprises' segment, which accumulated nearly 40% of the global industry share in 2022, is slated to dominate the global industry expansion even in the forecasting years. The growth of the segment in the coming years can be due to the large-scale use of digital asset management tools in large enterprises.

On the basis of end-user, the global digital asset management (DAM) market is divided into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, media & entertainment, government, and retail segments. Moreover, the media & entertainment segment, which accounted for a major share of the global market in 2022, is predicted to register the highest CAGR in the ensuing years. The segmental expansion over the forecast timespan can be subject to a rise in the use of online content along with huge demand for digital content-based tools in the media & entertainment segment.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/digital-asset-management-dam-market

List of Key Players in Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market:

Adobe Inc.

OpenText Corporation

Cognizant

Aprimo

Bynder

Sitecore

Widen Enterprises Inc.

MediaBeacon Inc.

CELUM

Nuxeo

Frontify

Hyland Software.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Industry?

What segments does the Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 4.12 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 9.12 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 18.1% 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Segments Covered By Deployment, Organization Size, End-User, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Adobe Inc., OpenText Corporation, Cognizant, Aprimo, Bynder, Sitecore, Widen Enterprises Inc., MediaBeacon Inc., CELUM, Nuxeo, Frontify, Hyland Software, and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/digital-asset-management-dam-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/digital-asset-management-dam-market

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management (DAM) market to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific, which accounted for more than 66% of the global digital asset management (DAM) market revenue in 2022, is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline. The regional market expansion over 2023-2030 can be due to the complicatedness of content as well as language barriers and other regional needs. Surge in investments in producing digital content has paved the way for massive growth in the global market.

Furthermore, the North American digital asset management (DAM) industry is set to witness mammoth growth in the forecasting years. The factors that are likely to determine the growth of the regional market include the presence of key players such as Oracle and OpenText along with surging demand for data analytics in the region.

Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market is segmented as follows:

Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market: By Deployment Outlook (2023-2030)

On-Premise

Cloud

Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market: By Organization Size Outlook (2023-2030)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market: By End-User Outlook (2023-2030)

BFSI

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-digital-asset-management-dam-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Smart Grid Market : According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global smart grid market size was valued at USD 50.98 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 120.98 billion during the projected period. The smart grid market is expected to move with a CAGR of 20% between 2023 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global smart grid market size was valued at in 2022 and is expected to surpass during the projected period. The smart grid market is expected to move with a CAGR of 20% between 2023 and 2030. Fantasy Sports Market : According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global fantasy sports market size was valued at 24.39 billion in 2022 and is likely to surpass USD 44.87 billion by the end of 2030. The market is predicted to move with a healthy CAGR of 14.84% during the forecast period.

According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global fantasy sports market size was valued at 24.39 billion in 2022 and is likely to surpass by the end of 2030. The market is predicted to move with a healthy CAGR of 14.84% during the forecast period. Augmented Reality Market : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global augmented reality market size was valued at USD 33 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to surpass USD 597.54 billion by the end of 2023. The augmented reality market is likely to grow with a significant CAGR of 40.6% during the forecast period.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global augmented reality market size was valued at in 2022 and is anticipated to surpass by the end of 2023. The augmented reality market is likely to grow with a significant CAGR of 40.6% during the forecast period. Digital Infrastructure Market : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global digital infrastructure market size was worth around USD 120.14 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 655 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 23.61% between 2023 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global digital infrastructure market size was worth around in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 23.61% between 2023 and 2030. Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market: According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global automotive parts magnesium die casting market size was worth around USD 12 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 23 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.21% between 2022 and 2030.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-demand-for-digital-asset-management-dam-market-size-will-surpass-9-12-bn-by-2030-at-18-1-cagr--facts--factors-301835656.html