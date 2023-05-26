Anzeige
Freitag, 26.05.2023
26.05.2023
Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Posting of Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Posting of Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice

PR Newswire

London, May 26

26 May 2023

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc (the "Company")

2022 Annual Financial Report and Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc advises that the following documents were mailed to the Company's shareholders today:

  • Annual Financial Report 2022
  • Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

A full pdf version of the glossy Annual Financial Report 2022 together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be available for download from the Investor Centre section on the Company's website www.cadoganenergysolutions.com.

Copies of the Annual Financial Report 2022 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form are being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism. The Annual Financial Report will also be filed with the Registrar of Companies in due course and copies can be obtained from the Company Secretary, Cadogan Energy Solutions plc, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday 23rdJune 2023 at 2.30pm at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR.

-ENDS-

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

