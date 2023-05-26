Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Mental Health, Women in Leadership, and More

Originally published by Ericsson

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round Up. Today we are talking about IBM's latest "Women in Leadership" report, health retreats for German parents, the Burnesha tradition, and the Ford Explorer "Men's Only Edition" campaign.

Women in leadership

IBM just released the latest "Women in Leadership" report. This is the third survey in the series, and covers 12 countries and over 2500 organizations. Good insights looking at structural barriers, pipelines, leadership attributes, and more - worth reading!

Mental health

Interesting article about the German "Kur" - an insurance-funded health retreat offered to parents who are struggling with their (mental) health. Research shows that these retreats are preventing even worse health problems, and the positive effects are measurable long after they have returned home.

Gender

Great documentary about Burnesha, the Balkan sworn virgins - women who live as men and pledge celibacy. While nowadays only a few of them are left in the world, the tradition allowed women to escape the patriarchal system.

IWD 2023

Car manufacturer Ford released a new video for IWD and Women's History Month - The Ford Explorer "Men's Only Edition". The campaign celebrates the achievements of women in the auto industry - worth watching!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ericsson

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/757555/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Mental-Health-Women-in-Leadership-and-More