Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Resignation of Bank of New York Mellon as depository bank for American Depositary Receipt programme 26-May-2023

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY ADR: AUCOY Date 26 May 2023

Polymetal International plc Resignation of Bank of New York Mellon as depository bank for American Depositary Receipt programme

Polymetal International plc (the "Company") has today been notified by The Bank of New York Mellon of its resignation as the depository bank for the Company's American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (AUCOY - ISIN: US73178Q1058).

In accordance with the Company's deposit agreement with respect to the ADR programme, The Bank of New York Mellon will terminate the Company's ADR programme no earlier than 30 days from the date of notice to the ADRs owners of such termination, which is expected to be on or after July 25, 2023.

The Company reiterates that ADR holders (and all shareholders) should take any required action as soon as possible, in light of the information published in the shareholder circular on May 10, 2023.

The relevant information in connection with the proposed re-domiciliation of the Company, including in connection with the termination of the ADR programme, can be found within: https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/ re-domiciliation-agm/. This includes the key information for shareholders, a copy of the shareholder circular in connection with the re-domiciliation and a document of Frequently Asked Questions. Shareholders may also contact the Company using the dedicated shareholder helpline: +442035762741 or redom@polymetalinternational.com.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan) Kirill Kuznetsov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



