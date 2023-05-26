German investors have agreed to back a hydrogen project in Namibia, while Plug Power and Thyssenkrupp Nucera have announced separate hydrogen-related deals in Sweden.The Namibian government has approved an agreement with Hyphen Hydrogen Energy to develop and operate sub-Saharan Africa's largest green hydrogen project. With a total capital investment of $10 billion, the project is expected to produce 2 million tons of green ammonia annually for regional and global markets. The feasibility and implementation agreement between Hyphen and the government is set to be signed this week, in cooperation ...

