Press release 26 May 2023 Annual general meeting in Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) has been held today Adoption of the income statements and the balance sheets and resolutions on dividend and discharge from liability The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the income statement, the balance sheet, the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2022 and resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors, not to pay any dividends for the financial year 2022. The board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2022. Determination of the number of members of the board of directors and auditors, as well as election of the members of the board of directors and auditor The annual general meeting resolved that six board members should be elected with one deputy member and to re-elect Halvar Jonzon (chairman), Hasse Johansson, Hans Wikse, Christina Hallin and Henri Peltomäki as ordinary members of the board of directors and new election of Jan Palmqvist as ordinary member of the board of directors and Kenneth Christensen as deputy member of the board of directors. Jan Palmqvist was elected as ordinary member of the board of directors in accordance with a nomination by a committee consisting of certain major holders of the Company's outstanding bonds 2018/2023 with ISIN SE0011167600 in accordance with a representation agreement entered into between certain bondholders and Procuritas. Ole-Christian Hillestad was appointed as board observer in accordance with the same agreement. For further information concerning the agreement, please see the company's press release dated 13 April 2023. The annual general meeting resolved to re-elect the registered accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor. Martin Johansson will continue to be the auditor in charge. Determination of the fees to be paid to the board of directors and fees to be paid to the auditor The annual general meeting resolved that remuneration to the members of the board of directors shall amount to in total SEK 800,000, with SEK 200,000 to each of Halvar Jonzon, Christina Hallin, Hasse Johansson and Jan Palmqvist. The annual general meeting resolved that the fees to the auditor shall be paid against approved account. For further information, please contact the Company: Halvar Jonzon, Chairman of the board

halvar.jonzon@telia.com

