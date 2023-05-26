NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / In this episode of the DraftKings Life Podcast, we welcome Cristina Ackas, Vice President of Inclusion, Equity, and Belonging as a guest host to help us celebrate International Women's Day and Women's History Month.

We are inspired by this year's International Women's Day theme: "DigitALL Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality". Four incredible women from across our business joined hosts Rebecca Thornburg and Cristina Ackas to talk about the exciting technical challenges they work to solve every day and how our teams are empowering all to bring their best ideas to work.

We want to recognize and thank Kathy, Zemora, Monika, and Andrea for their advice and insights! Thank you for sharing a little more about the projects and incredible tech you work with.

All month long DraftKings celebrates the contributions and achievements women have made to better our culture and society and is a time for us to reflect on some of the impactful women throughout history. We also celebrated by featuring some of the talented women that help make DraftKings such a great place to work.

Follow DraftKings Life on Linkedin, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to get an inside look into the people and culture that make us a leader in Sports Entertainment.

Listen to the full episode here: https://careers.draftkings.com/draftkings-life-blog/podcast/how-draftkings-women-are-building-the-future/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DraftKings on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DraftKings

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/draftkings

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DraftKings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/757560/DraftKings-Life-Podcast-How-Women-At-DraftKings-Are-Building-The-Future