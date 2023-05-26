Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Heute einmalige Kurschance bei Brancheninnovator mit Support von Bill Gates und US-Regierung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.05.2023 | 18:54
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2023 China International Big Data Industry Expo Executive Committee: Big data expo opens in SW China, highlighting latest achievements

GUIYANG, China, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 kicked off on Friday in Guiyang, capital of southwest China'sGuizhou Province, showcasing the country's latest achievements in the big data industry and promoting relevant business exchanges.

This year's edition focuses on integrating big data and the real economy and the future role of cloud computing. Besides sub-forums, the event also hosts industry competitions and an offline exhibition with six pavilions covering an area of 60,000 square meters, according to 2023 China International Big Data Industry Expo Executive Committee.

During the three-day event, the latest research results and applications in the big data industry are scheduled to be released by institutes, labs, and tech companies, including the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope, or the "China Sky Eye", and the Quora-like Chinese online content website, Zhihu.

In April, Zhihu debuted Zhihaitu AI -- a Chinese large language model co-developed with Model Best, a Beijing startup engaged in artificial intelligence models. New progress on Zhihaitu AI will be updated during the expo, said the organizer.

The expo has been held in Guiyang since 2015 and is the first of its kind in China, forming a communication platform for pivotal achievements in the big data industry.

As the country's first national big data comprehensive pilot zone, Guizhou Province has been promoting the big data industry as a backbone of its high-quality social and economic development.

In 2022, Guizhou accelerated the development of the big data industry, and the province's added value of the electronic information manufacturing industry rose by more than 60 percent.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/big-data-expo-opens-in-sw-china-highlighting-latest-achievements-301835864.html

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.